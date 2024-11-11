Michelle Duppong’s legacy was one of simple joy

On November 12, Radiating Joy: The Michelle Duppong Story will screen in theaters nationwide through Fathom Events. The documentary was produced by FOCUS (Fellowship of Catholic University Students), which is also the petitioner for the Cause of Beatification and Canonization of Michelle Duppong at the request of Bishop David D. Kagan of the Diocese of Bismarck, North Dakota.
The title of the film perfectly summarizes the essence of Michelle Duppong's life: Radiating Joy.
Duppong led a rather ordnary life, growing-up on a farm in North Dakota and attending North Dakota State University.
She was a young woman who did not study theology at a Catholic school or have any degrees in philosophy. The only degree she possessed was a Bachelor's in horticulture.
Yet, she knew intuitively how to evangelize her fellow peers: joy.
Radiating Joy
The documentary features dozens of interviews with her friends, family and those she ministered to as a FOCUS missionary.
They keep returning to the remarkable joy Duppong had and how she would often approach someone with a simple, "How are you?"
She was always laser focused on each individual she encountered, not concerned about anything else that may be pressing.
It was this presence and attentiveness that brought many people to a greater love of Jesus Christ.
Furthermore, when she was diagnosed with cancer and suffered great pain in the last year of her life, she never stopped smiling.
The doctor who helped her in that final year felt deeply loved by Duppong and moved by her unshakable joy in the midst of suffering.
Even when he told her that she would likely die in the next few weeks, Duppong was not phased and radiated joy.
It is hoped that some day Duppong will be numbered among the canonized saints in the Church.