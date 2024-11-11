The art of face-to-face conversation: A Catholic perspective

Face-to-face conversation asks us to go beyond ourselves. By sitting next to an actual person, we break the echo chambers of our social media preferences.

In today’s digitized world, face-to-face conversation seems almost like a lost art. Yet there’s a special richness in real-time exchanges – those moments when we encounter each other as whole, complex beings. It’s not just a matter of social etiquette or human connection; it taps into a deep Catholic understanding of seeing God in every person we meet.

Lithuanian-French philosopher Emmanuel Lévinas, known for his reflections on ethics and relationships, offers a helpful perspective here. For Lévinas, the “face of the other” was more than a human countenance; it was a revelation, a call to responsibility. The “face” of the other, especially in its vulnerability and uniqueness, reveals his or her inalienable dignity.

This resonates deeply with Catholic teaching and reminds us of our duty to recognize Christ in everyone we meet – as He taught us to do.

In the image of God

Catholicism affirms that each person bears the imago Dei – the image of God. Our faith urges us to look beyond superficial impressions and see the presence of Christ in others –especially the poor, the suffering, and the marginalized. As Pope Francis often emphasizes, every encounter becomes an opportunity to love more deeply, to listen more earnestly, and to understand the lives of others as worthy and sacred.

Face-to-face conversation (taking the time to see, hear, and know another person) embodies this call to respect, love, and even let go of judgment.

In face-to-face conversation, we enter a sacred space. Looking into another’s eyes can even become an experience of God’s mystery revealed. Unlike text messages or phone calls (which are often fleeting and easily misunderstood), a face-to-face conversation has the power to deepen our compassion and connection. This is not to say that there is no room for confusion, but we do gain insight as we observe the expressions and tones that convey so much more than words alone. These exchanges can be healing, especially in an age when the experience of loneliness and isolation is widespread.

Prepared to listen

To approach each conversation as an encounter with God requires a shift in perspective. This is the spirituality of conversation: it asks us to prepare our hearts, to listen fully, to respond thoughtfully, and to see each person as God’s beloved creation. A powerful way to integrate this practice is to enter into conversations with St. Francis’ prayer in mind: “Lord, make me an instrument of your peace.” With this attitude, our conversations go beyond the exchange of words; they become gestures of grace, love, and mercy.

Face-to-face conversation asks us to go beyond ourselves and our preferences. By sitting next or in front of an actual person, we break the echo chambers of our social media preferences. True conversation becomes a space for us to fulfill our call to love, to see Christ in every face, and to let the words exchanged have a lasting impact.