The best way to celebrate the feast of St. Josaphat

Each year the Church recognizes the heroic martyrdom of St. Josaphat, who worked tirelessly for the union of East and West.

St. Josaphat was a heroic bishop who fought bravely to unify both East and West. He grew up in an Eastern Orthodox home, but later joined others in Ukraine who sought reunification with Rome.

Unfortunately, his efforts were opposed by many, including members of the hierarchy. Yet he continued to labor, trusting in God’s plan for humanity.

Eventually a mob couldn’t take it anymore and killed Josaphat, who said as he was dying, “Grant that I be found worthy, Lord, to shed my blood for the union and obedience to the Apostolic See.”

How to celebrate his feast day

Pope Benedict XVI commented on St. Josaphat's heroism in an address to Ukrainian Greek-Catholics in 2013:

Dear brothers and sisters, the memory of this holy Martyr speaks to us about the Communion of Saints, about the communion of life among those who belong to Christ. It is a reality that gives us a foretaste of eternal life, since an important aspect of eternal life consists in the joyous fraternity which is shared by all the saints....If such is the communion of the Church, every aspect of our Christian life can be enlivened by the desire to build together, to work together, to learn from one another, to bear witness to the faith together.

He then laid out a simple yet challenging way to celebrate St. Josaphat's feast day:

Dear brothers and sisters, the best way to celebrate St Josaphat is to love one another, and to love and serve the unity of the Church. The courageous witness of so many recent martyrs, who constitute a great wealth and consolation for your Church, also supports us in this.