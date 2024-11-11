One year ago Fr. Jesús Mariscal was leaving his rectory when he came across a woman in labor, here's how the boys are doing.

It's incredible to think that it's already been a year since Fr. Jesús Mariscal came across a woman who was visibly distressed in front of a statue of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception.

The woman shouted out: "I need help! I'm having a baby!" He rang 911 and went to her aide. However, the woman's labor was already in an advanced stage and with the help of the emergency services, Fr. Mariscal delivered not only one baby, but another one, too!

Alarmingly, the second baby was not breathing and so Fr. Mariscal had to resuscitate him. The newborns and their mom went to hospital, and although the priest, who is a parochial vicar at the Yakima cathedral, managed to visit them, the mother discharged herself only a few hours later.

Welcome to Theodore and Timothy

Sadly, the mother has addiction issues and is unable to care for her boys. However, thankfully, their father Lucius Moran has been caring for his little boys Theodore and Timothy over the last year.

While Moran had been aware that the mother had been pregnant with twins, she went missing and he was unable to contact her. He eventually found out about his sons' birth several days after their unusual arrival.

The children were actually born 10 weeks prematurely, and remained in neonatal intensive care unit for a long time, with little Theodore undergoing two blood transfusions.

For Moran, he is ever grateful of the Fr. Mariscal's ability in delivering the boys, as he shared with Catholic Extension Society:

"He honestly, in my opinion, saved my boys. I don't think they would be here if it wasn't for Father Jesús."

In return the boys have inadvertently saved their father, who had been fighting with addiction before their arrival: "These boys and this whole experience has helped me overcome that," he shared.

Moran has the continued support of Fr. Mariscal who continues to keep an eye on the young family. And just to add to the joy/chaos of life with twins, Moran is also raising a a little girl and a toddler.

Support from Catholic program

Yet, he is not alone. Moran joined the PREPARES program, offered by Catholic Charities Serving Central Washington, which helps by providing him with much-needed essentials, but also by offering him support and guidance.

While Moran has also been given support from strangers, such as the person who gave him a mini-van to carry his children around, he also wants to make sure his boys give back. As he pointed out:

I hope they become very productive, good members of the community. It's definitely unique how and where they were born, that's for sure. In front of the statue of Mary, at St. Paul Cathedral, and delivered by Father Jesús -- like Father 'Jesus.' … It's definitely a blessing."