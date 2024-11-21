Was St. Cecilia the first saint with an incorrupt body?

There Cecilia rested until the year 821 That was the time in which Pope Paschal removed the relics of 2300 martyrs to the basilicas in the town to safe guard them from desecration...Accordingly Paschal renewed his researches and behold! in the cavity of the wall, carefully on the outside, and only separated by partition not more than an inch in thickness from the tomb of the Prince of Apostles in the adjoining chamber, he found a coffin of cypress-wood wherein lay the body of the saint exactly as tradition described it, arrayed in a robe wrought with gold, with the wounds on her throat and at her feet the cloths with her blood. The body was incorrupt.