St. John Paul II called Mary the “Virgin of Expectation”

The Blessed Virgin Mary has many titles in the Catholic Church, each highlighting various aspects of her mission in the world.
One that St. John Paul II liked to highlight was calling Mary the, "Virgin of Expectation."
Virgin of Expectation
He referenced this title in an Angelus address in 2003. "In this journey of expectation and hope that is Advent, the Ecclesial Community is identified more closely than ever with the Most Holy Virgin. May it be she, the Virgin of expectation, who helps us to open our hearts to the One who, by his coming among us, brings the priceless gift of peace to all humanity."
St. John Paul II reminds us of our own need to wait patiently for the Lord in our own life and to imitate Mary's exaple.
Here is a prayer that complements this spiritual theme from an address he gave in 1999. It makes a beautiful prayer for Advent, invoking the Blessed Mother's intercession in these final days before we celebrate the birth of Jesus and the mystery of the Incarnation.
May the Virgin Mary help us to open the doors of our hearts to Christ, Redeemer of man and of history; may she teach us to be humble, because God looks upon the lowly; may she enable us to grow in understanding the value of prayer, of inner silence, of listening to God's Word; may she spur us to seek God's will deeply and sincerely, even when this upsets our plans; may she encourage us while we wait for the Lord, sharing our time and energies with those in need.
Mother of God, Virgin of expectation, grant that the God-who-comes will find us ready to receive the abundance of his mercy.