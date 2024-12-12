Aleteia
Aleteia Premium
News
Inspiring Stories
Voices & Views
Lifestyle
Spirituality
Issues & Implications
For Her
Church
Art & Culture
Travel
Church
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Our Lady of Guadalupe in the renovated Notre Dame of Paris

guadalupe notre dame de paris

EL I Aleteia

Chapelle Notre-Dame de Guadalupe, Notre-Dame de Paris, décembre 2024.

whatsappfacebooktwitter-xemailnative
Majo Frias - published on 12/12/24
whatsappfacebooktwitter-xemailnative
The cathedral of Notre Dame de Paris is fully restored and open to the faithful. Among its 29 chapels, there is one dedicated to Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.

Donate with just 3 clicks

*Your donation is tax deductible!

With the ringing of the bells, the procession of more than 100 banners, and the blessing of the altar — among many other rites — the cathedral of Notre Dame of Paris was reopened after five years of restoration work. It is now ready to receive the faithful and tourists, who will be able to enter again to pray and to marvel at its beauty.

In addition to the choir and the nave, visitors will be able to visit the 29 chapels, which are both places of prayer and a means of evangelization. Some of these chapels have been renamed, such as the one now dedicated to St. Thomas Aquinas (formerly St. Anne) or the chapel of St. Vincent de Paul (formerly St. Joseph).

However, the current chapel of Our Lady of Guadalupe is a holdover from before the fire that devastated this historic site.

75 years of presence in the Cathedral of Paris

In 1938, the Mexican episcopate asked Pope Pius XII for permission to crown Our Lady of Guadalupe in the cathedral of Paris. However, the beginning of the Second World War delayed the arrival of her image. On April 26, 1949, Our Lady of Guadalupe was finally crowned in the chapel built in her honor.

The replica sent from Mexico was exact, with the same dimensions as Juan Diego's tilma. During the 2019 fire, surprisingly, it remained undamaged.

The chapel of Our Lady of Guadalupe in 2012, before the fire and restoration work

Where is the Virgin of Guadalupe located in Notre Dame?

The chapel is located in the south nave, next to the chapel of Our Lady of Czestochowa. And it will be here that her devotees, especially members of the Hispanic community in Paris, will celebrate every December 12, as they did before the devastating fire.

It’s a tradition for the faithful to gather for the celebration of the Mass and for the traditional “mañanitas” with mariachi. (The mañanitas are traditional song Mexicans sing to people on their birthday.)

CHAPELLE-GUADALUPE-NOTRE-DAME-ALETEIA
Chapel of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Notre Dame of Paris in 2024, after the renovations following the fire
APL I Aleteia

The complete tour of the chapels

The French edition of Aleteia reported that the cathedral proposes a pilgrimage route through the edifice, starting from the left nave. In this way, the visitor can see that “God promises, from the beginning, the reconciliation and recovery of humanity after original sin.”

The north nave was renamed “Alley of the Promise,” and each chapel received a figure from the Old Testament. The tour begins with the chapel of Noah, which recalls the first announcement of salvation of all creation; and ends with the chapel dedicated to Elijah, which finally announces the imminent coming of the Messiah and the definitive reconciliation.

The south aisle was also renamed; it now has the name “Pentecost Alley,” and has seven chapels associated with the gifts of the Holy Spirit. Moreover, being the cathedral of the Diocese of Paris, these chapels are now named after a large number of Parisian saints.

Did you enjoy this article? Would you like to read more like this?

Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. It’s free!

Tags:
FranceNotre DameOur Lady of GuadalupeVirgin Mary
Aleteia exists thanks to your donations

Help us to continue our mission of sharing Christian news and inspiring stories. Please make a donation today! Take advantage of the end of the year to get a tax deduction for 2024.

banner image
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Newsletter
Did you enjoy this article? Would you like to read more like this?

Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. It’s free!