These lay groups are bringing back “old-school” devotions

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation. In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well.
*Your donation is tax deductible!
On Corsica, nobody knows exactly how many confraternities there are. Not even — by his own admission — Cardinal Bustillo! In fact, it's difficult to keep count because they are created often, the latest being that of the Confraternity of St. Anthony du Mont, a saint who will be enthroned this weekend in the Ajaccio region, a week before the pontiff's visit.
“Every year, there are two or three more confraternities,” confirms Jean-Charles Adami, one of the pioneers of the “rebirth of confraternities” movement.
Adami is a confraternity member himself, a Corsican language teacher, and a farmer, from the village of Pianello. He estimates that there are now almost a hundred confraternities on the “Isle of Beauty,” with over 2,000 members.
Confraternity members, both men and women, come together in these lay associations, wearing their colors and banners, with the aim of serving the Church and their neighbors. They play an essential role in organizing processions (particularly during Holy Week), in church maintenance, in liturgical singing, and in promoting solidarity within their community.
“We will be present throughout Pope Francis' visit, to welcome him and accompany him,” promises Christian Andreani, of the Confraternity of St. Martin in Patrimonio.
As Francis gets off the plane, Andreani and a group called Caramusa will perform “O Ciucciarella” — a lullaby written in the 19th century by one of the island's former bishops, Paul-Jean Matthieu de la Foata.
A renaissance
The vitality of the confraternities, which will be highlighted at the colloquium that Pope Francis will be concluding, is the result of a renaissance. Although they’ve existed on the island since the 15th century, they almost disappeared in the 1960s. The causes: secularization, the liturgical standardization brought about by the Second Vatican Council, and the loss of interest in local traditions.
At the start of the “Riaquistu” cultural movement in the 1970s, there were only a dozen or so confraternities left. This Corsican intellectual and artistic movement, often close to the independence movement, led to a strong revival of the island's cultural heritage. In particular, it renewed interest in the island’s traditional musical repertoire, which was often taught within the confraternities. Sacred polyphonic singing thus served as the cement for rebuilding the confraternities.
Jean-Charles Adami notes that confraternities also imposed themselves as a social necessity to maintain ties in a rural society severely shaken by urbanization.
The role of Corsican bishops ... and youth
“For a time, the confraternities simply came to the festivals,” notes Pierre-Jean Francheschi, deacon at Penta di Casinca. He underlines the important role played by Bishop André Lacrampe, who was bishop of the island between 1995 and 2003, and one of the first to take a real interest in the confraternities. In fact, it was during this period that several confraternities were re-formed, such as Jean-Charles Adami's confraternity of the Most Holy Crucifix, relaunched in 1992 in Pianello.
At the initiative of Bishop Lacrampe and a number of committed confreres, the question was addressed in depth at a diocesan synod convened in 1999, during which the place occupied by confreres in the liturgy was discussed.
However, for Pierre-Jean Franceschi, the real comeback of the confraternities dates from the past 10 years, when “young people took up the torch.”
“This began with my predecessor, Bishop de Germay,” explains Cardinal Bustillo, current Bishop of Corsica. “This is true in both rural and urban environments, with active participation in both social and ecclesial life.”
Far from the obsessions of secularism
This sentiment is shared by confraternity member Christian Andreani, who notes a “surge” with the participation of many young people.
There is also specifically an increase in participation among women, who play a key role in all the great moments of life, from celebrations to funerals.
“This has nurtured many priestly and diaconal vocations,” he explains, noting with pride that his diocese currently has seven seminarians, some of whom are former confraternity members.
The success of the confraternities, stresses the member of the Confraternity of St. Martin, who recently took part in the opening of a pilgrimage route between Patrimonio and Bastia, is also to be credited to Corsican cultural identity.
“Here, we're far removed from the obsessions with secularism that we see in France,” he assures us. He explains that the confraternity is “the concrete manifestation of a sacred dimension that is very present in our rural world, which was once structured by mendicant orders, especially the Franciscans.”
Cardinal Bustillo agrees: “It's a way of drawing on our roots, our beautiful traditions, while avoiding the folkloric side, because it's about putting our resources at the service of others.”
The confraternities, he stresses, are an “intermediary body” in the Church as in Corsican society, and help to “maintain connections.”