Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa recently concluded his 44-year stint as preacher of the Papal Household, passing along the torch to his successor: Father Roberto Pasolini, another Italian Capuchin friar. Fr. Pasolini has now begun his first series of public reflections, as he gave the first of three Advent sermons to Pope Francis and members of the Roman Curia in Vatican's Paul VI Hall on the first Friday of Advent.
His three sermons will explore the theme of “The Doors of Hope: Toward the Opening of the Holy Year through the Prophecy of Christmas.”
He began by speaking on the prophets, whose deep understanding of “the meaning of historical events” guide the faithful through the challenge of Advent: “to notice God’s presence and action within history and to awaken wonder before what He not only can do but above all desires to accomplish still in our lives and the history of the world.”
According to Vatican News, he highlighted how Jeremiah taught that the prophets open us to hope through their admonitions. He suggested that “accepting good news is not easy” for those who have seen their hopes dashed by reality, but that “God reaffirms His faithful love and offers His people a new opportunity.”
The papal preacher suggested that the real challenge is to “reawaken wonder” in regard to the works the God seeks to accomplish in our lives and in the world.
Fr. Pasolini spoke of the Virgin Mary and her cousin, Elizabeth, as prime models for the faithful to prepare themselves to listen to the voices of the prophets. He pointed to Elizabeth's rejection of the “apparent continuity of things” and her withdrawal from relationships. Mary is juxtaposed in this with her acceptance of “God’s newness” and her willingness to freely and joyfully consent to God’s will.
Due to a lack of faith, Elizabeth’s husband Zechariah was struck dumb from the conception of John the Baptist until his arrival. When it was suggested to Elizabeth that she name her child after her husband, she said “no” and followed the guidance of the angels to name him John.
Fr. Pasolini noted that Zechariah means “God remembers,” while John means “God is merciful.” This “suggests that history, though influenced by its legacies, is always capable of transcending itself and opening to new possibilities when God acts.”
In Mary’s case, the Angel Gabriel was tasked with approaching Mary “without forcing her willingness in any way because their dialogue must occur in complete freedom.”
Mary recognizes that it is time “to be fully redefined by God’s word,” and she accepts the love of God even though the pregnancy exposes her to misunderstanding and judgment under the Law of Moses.
Fr. Pasolini argued that Mary’s interactions with Gabriel suggest that “every call from God necessarily exposes us to death because it contains the promise of a life wholly given to God and the world.” Such fear “before this kind of responsibility” can only be overcome by “contemplating the beauty and greatness of what awaits us.”
Fr. Pasolini stressed that “we cannot limit ourselves to saying those ‘yeses’ that cost us nothing and deprive us of nothing.”