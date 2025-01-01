188 relics discovered beneath Berlin’s oldest square

Berlin’s Molkenmarkt, a historic square once bustling with trade, has revealed a profound archaeological treasure: 188 Christian relics, some containing fragments of saintly bones, hidden beneath layers of modern asphalt. This remarkable find sheds light on the medieval devotion that once permeated the city.
A treasure beneath the streets
Spanning 9,200 square meters, Molkenmarkt now serves as a major traffic hub in Berlin. However, as explained by La Vanguardia, during recent excavations by the Berlin State Monuments Office, archaeologists unearthed sacred objects dating back to the 14th and 15th centuries.
Among the discoveries were intricately designed religious statuettes, including a nearly intact clay figure of St. Catherine standing 11 centimeters tall.
St. Catherine: Beloved patroness of the Late Middle Ages
St. Catherine was a celebrated saint in medieval Europe, revered as a protector and intercessor. The statuette portrays her with the instruments of her martyrdom — a sword and a spiked wheel — and a distinctive tiara. The design offers a glimpse into the fervent artistry and piety of the time.
Relics with a purpose
The excavation also uncovered fragments from 188 female figurines, each adorned with medallion-like chest inlays containing human bone fragments. These relics served a dual purpose, as both objects of veneration and tangible connections to the saints. La Vanguardia also explains that according to Dr. Sebastian Heber, head of the Berlin conservation department, such artifacts are rare finds in this region and offer invaluable insights into the spiritual life of late medieval Berlin.
A unique discovery
“This discovery is unparalleled,” says Eberhard Völker, scientific director of the Molkenmarkt excavation. “The quantity of figures and the preserved bone inlays highlight the deep-rooted piety of the era.” The relics illustrate a period marked by heightened religious devotion and underscore the significance of saints in medieval Christianity.
Four of these delicate figures, standing approximately eight centimeters tall, were unveiled to the public on December 16, captivating historians and archaeologists alike. These statuettes, with and without crowns, are evidence of the artistic craftsmanship and spiritual aspirations of their creators.
Connecting past and present
As Berlin’s modern skyline stands in stark contrast to its medieval past, the discovery at Molkenmarkt invites reflection on the enduring legacy of faith. These relics, concealed beneath the city’s oldest square, remind us of a time when devotion was intricately woven into daily life, and small objects carried profound spiritual significance.