Notre Dame chief architect to open 2025 New York Encounter

Philippe Villeneuve, chief architect of the restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral, will speak on the opening night of the 2025 gathering in Manhattan.

The New York Encounter, an annual cultural gathering of Catholics and other seekers, has announced the complete program for the weekend of February 14 – 16, 2025. Back in November the event organizers gave Aleteia readers a sneak peak of the program, structured around the theme “Here Begins a New Life.” Now the full list of speakers and participants has been revealed, and it is impressive.

Beginning on Friday evening at 6:30 pm, the opening event will be a presentation by Phillipe Villeneuve, the chief architect of the restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral. The cathedral reopened its doors to the public in December after an intensive 5-year effort following its near-destruction in a 2019 fire. Villeneuve will speak about the massively complex rescue and reconstruction program he led. He will be introduced by Cardinal Seán O'Malley, the recently retired Archbishop of Boston.

Attendees listen to a performance at the New York Encounter Courtesy New York Encounter

New saints and stories of hope

Another event will be focused on two new saints: Carlo Acutis and Pier Giorgio Frassati, who will both be canonized in Rome later this year. Antonia Salzano, Carlo Acutis’ mother, will speak via video, along with Christine Wohar, the founder of FrassatiUSA. Presenting the event will be Cardinal Christophe Pierre, Papal Nuncio to the United States.

There will also be stories of hope from the war-torn Holy Land, a talk on the theme of hope in the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, and a fascinating presentation on “the wonders hidden in a peacock’s tail” by noted theologian Michael Waldstein.

Other panels will focus on serious challenges that humanity faces, including what we do and don’t know about climate change, the grim reality of demographic decline, and the increasing political divide in the United States and other countries.

An exhibit at a previous edition of the New York Encounter © John Touhey

Online events and in-person friendships

That is just a small sample of what will happen during the packed three-day event – which will also include musical performances, exhibits, and activities for children. Many of the events will be available online, though attendees travel to the New York Encounter from around the country because of the opportunity for friendship and lively conversation that the event provides.

This popular event had a simple beginning when a group of friends wanted to explore the impact of Christian faith on everyday life. Now in its sixteenth year, the Encounter has become an important cultural event for New York that isn’t just for committed Christians but welcomes curious souls from every kind of background.