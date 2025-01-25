Pope warns of “brain rot” from phone scrolling

Let us put respect for the highest and noblest part of our humanity back at the center of the heart; let us avoid filling it with that which rots and decays it.

Pope Francis is concerned about the “brain rot” produced by “scrolling.” He said this in an address to participants in the Jubilee of Communicators, released this January 25, 2025. He urged journalists to be courageous and tell “stories of hope.”

Meeting journalists and communications executives in a packed Paul VI Hall, the pontiff said he didn't want to read his 9-page speech because the "stomach is starting to growl." He therefore asked that it be distributed to the participants.

Earlier in the morning, in a previous speech to rectors of French seminaries, he had appeared to have a very hoarse voice and had had some coughing fits.

Improvising a few words for his guests, the Pope urged the journalists to be “truthful” -- not just in what they say, but in who they are, “in [their] interior life.”

Those who sign their reports in their own blood

In the address delivered to the communicators, the Pope praised the courage of journalists who “risk their lives to seek out the truth and denounce the horrors of war.”

In particular, he praised those “who sign their articles in their own blood.” He reflected that 2024 was “one of the deadliest years for journalists.”

“I call on those in power to ensure that all unjustly imprisoned journalists are released,” he urged, calling the freedom of the press to be defended and protected. Without this, “we risk no longer distinguishing truth from lies.”

The danger of scrolling

The Pope also noted concern about the “brain rot” caused by the addiction to constant scrolling on social media. He said young people needed to be taught about this, and learn to be conscious in taking in information.

He used the word "scrolling" in English, and noted that brain rot -- “putrefazione cerebrale” in Italian -- is the Oxford Dictionary's word of the year.

The Pope further encouraged journalists to fight the “good fight” by telling stories of hope. This echoes the theme of his message released for the World Day of Communications earlier this week.

The 1st jubilee event of the year

Some 9,000 participants are currently taking part in the Jubilee of Communications in Rome, the first event of this Jubilee year.

On Friday evening, participants gathered in the Basilica of St. John Lateran for a penitential liturgy, followed by a Mass celebrated by Cardinal Baldassare Reina, Vicar of Rome, on the feast of Francis de Sales, the patron saint of journalists.

At first light on Saturday morning, a large number of journalists made the pilgrimage along Via della Conciliazione to St. Peter's Basilica, to pass through the Holy Door.

Afterwards, in Paul VI Hall, participants listened to two speeches by prestigious guests: Filipino journalist Maria Ressa, winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, and Irish journalist and writer Colum McCann. They then listened to a concert by Italian choral conductor and violinist Uto Ughi, before Pope Francis made his entrance to thunderous applause. After his brief address, the pontiff took a long moment to pass through the ranks to greet and exchange with the pilgrims present.

The Jubilee for Communicators continues with conferences on the communications professions, followed by a Mass to be celebrated in St. Peter's Basilica on Sunday morning on the occasion of Word of God Sunday.