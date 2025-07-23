Aleteia
Leo XIV
President of Algeria, St. Augustine's country, to visit Pope

Abdelmadjid Tebboune, president of Algeria

Wikimedia Commons

Abdelmadjid Tebboune, president of Algeria

I.Media - published on 07/23/25
The leader of the modern country that includes what was once the city of Hippo will speak with Pope Leo XIV, possibly preparing for a papal visit in 2026.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune will be received by Pope Leo XIV on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at the Vatican. This is the first official visit by an Algerian president to the Vatican since that of Abdelaziz Bouteflika in November 1999.

Africa Pope Leo XIV Rome
