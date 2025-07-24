Aleteia
Leo XIV
From St. Augustine’s homeland, president visits Pope

Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune

VATICAN MEDIA | AFP

I.Media - published on 07/24/25
The president's visit to Rome comes at a time of Algerians' growing interest in St. Augustine of Hippo, a native of those lands.

Pope Leo XIV received Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in an audience on July 24, 2025, at the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican. This exceptional political visit, organized in the middle of summer, was part of the Algerian president's visit to Rome, where he had participated in an intergovernmental meeting with Italian authorities the day before.

AfricaPope Leo XIVRomeVatican
