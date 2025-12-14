Advent is the perfect time to invite someone to church

Go ahead and invite someone to church this Advent. What’s the worst that could happen? And how could God work through your invitation?

There’s something about this time of year that turns thoughts toward God and things of heaven.

Maybe it’s the cold weather slowing down our social calendars, leaving us with more time for thought and introspection.

Maybe it’s the Christmas decorations and songs, even the most secular of which point toward something truly extraordinary that happened on Christmas Day long ago.

Maybe it’s the darkness, as we get up before the sun and go to bed long after it’s hidden — this darkness fills us with longing for the Light of the World.

Whatever it is, there’s something about December that turns our thoughts toward things of God. Toward Jesus, and toward our ultimate purpose in this world.

With these things on our minds, the time is perfect for reaching out to invite someone to church — perhaps a family member who hasn’t been to church in a while, or a friend who’s never been to church at all.

You won’t regret it

The other day, I was telling my sister-in-law how I’d invited a new friend in my neighborhood to join my family and me at church.

“Wow, you really have no shame about inviting everyone to church!” she laughed.

I laughed too, but the truth is, I really don’t have any shame about it. I don’t think I would ever regret inviting someone to church, you know?

The worst response I’ve received is a polite and respectful, “No, thank you.”

The best response? Well, several of my dear friends are Catholic now, because years ago I put myself out there and invited them to go to Mass with me.

I’ve never regretted inviting someone to church. But I have regretted it when I didn't invite someone.

When I was a teenager, I felt kind of self-conscious and embarrassed about going to weekday Mass. One day, when I was in college, I was heading to Mass when a classmate asked me where I was going after class.

“Uhh… I’m going to meet up with a friend!” I blurted.

While it wasn’t technically a lie — I was going to meet up with Jesus — I’ve always regretted that I didn’t say, “I’m going to Mass. Want to come with me?”

Who knows how it might have affected the group of classmates standing with us? Who knows what good things could have happened if I’d had the courage to openly and joyfully share my faith?

I’ll always regret not being more “shameless” about my faith back then.

So go ahead and invite someone to church this Advent — your neighbor, your cousin, your classmate. Or invite them to join you at Confession, or to stop by the Adoration Chapel with you to pray.

What’s the worst that could happen, right? And more importantly—what incredible things could happen because you had the courage to invite them?

