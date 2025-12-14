Euthanasia rates skyrocketed in this Australian state

Euthanasia rates increased dramatically over the last year in the Australian state of New South Wales. New South Wales was the last Australian state to legalize the practice.

An average of 20 people each week died by euthanasia in the Australian state of New South Wales during the 12-month period between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025, said a new report published by the state's government. This marks a 53% increase from the last reporting period.

The new report, published at the end of November, covers the first full year that "assisted dying" has been legal in New South Wales.

New South Wales was the last of Australia's six states to legalize euthanasia, although it remains illegal in the Northern Territory.

During the 2024-2025 reporting period, 1,028 people from New South Wales died by euthanasia, or about 20 people per week. In the first report, which covered only from November 28, 2023, through June 30, 2024, there were 398 euthanasia deaths, or about 13 people per week.

Additionally, 471 people have been approved for "assisted dying," but have not yet chosen to die. Should these people all die by euthanasia, that would bring the weekly average to nearly 29 people per week.

"While we do not yet have two full years of data to report, it is clear that voluntary assisted dying activity in NSW has increased during this time," said Professor Jenni Millbank, chair of the NSW Voluntary Assisted Dying Board, in the report.

The increase in numbers in New South Wales "is consistent with reports from other Australian jurisdictions," she said.

Similar to Canada, but unlike in the United States, people who opt to die by "assisted dying" in New South Wales can choose to either self-administer the lethal medication or have an "authorized practitioner" give them the dose.

About 80% of the 1,028 people who died by euthanasia during the reporting period had their lethal drugs given to them by an "authorized practitioner."

People who die by euthanasia in the state were more likely to be male, in their mid-70s, reside in a city, have cancer, and receive some form of palliative care, said the report.

Archbishop speaks out against euthanasia in nursing homes

Archbishop Anthony Fisher, O.P., of Sydney, said that faith-based nursing homes in New South Wales should not have to have "kill teams" that provide euthanasia services. Sydney is the capital of New South Wales.

“We know many in our community, whatever their beliefs, seek out faith-based aged-care facilities especially because of our view that every human life is sacred … our frail elderly should be given the choice to live out their final days in a place where they know they will be safe from [euthanasia],” he said.

In New South Wales, as well in the states of Queensland, South Australia, and Western Australia, faith-based nursing homes are required to facilitate "assisted dying" services. There is no such policy in Victoria and the ACT, other jurisdictions in Australia.

“And (staff) who have spent decades in the service of the sick and elderly should not be forced by law to stand back and allow people to come into their homes and administer deadly drugs to their residents," said Archbishop Fisher.

He continued, "It is antithetical to the mission to which they have given their lives."

