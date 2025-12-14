Pope’s words for prisoners give hope to anyone with regrets

On the Jubilee of Prisoners, Pope Leo recognized challenges but called to 'infinite patience' and tenacious awaiting of God's promises.

It was a date chosen on purpose: To focus on prisoners and those who work in the penitentiary systems, the Sunday of Joy, in the midst of the quiet preparation of Advent, was selected for the Jubilee.

Pope Leo celebrated Mass in St. Peter's, acknowledging the many difficulties surrounding prison, both in terms of the challenges faced by the prisoners themselves, and the problems within penitentiary systems in each country.

But in the midst of that reality, the Pope said that "we must never tire, be discouraged or give up. We must keep moving forward with tenacity, courage, and a spirit of collaboration."

And with this, his homily became a message for anyone who is struggling with challenges or, especially, with regrets.

On a more personal level, let us not forget the weight of the past, the wounds to be healed in body and heart, the disappointments, the infinite patience that is needed with oneself and with others when embarking on paths of conversion, and the temptation to give up or to no longer forgive. The Lord, however, beyond all this, continues to repeat to us that only one thing is important: that no one be lost (cf. Jn 6:39) and that all “be saved” (1 Tim 2:4).

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE | FILIPPO MONTEFORTE

Here is a full Vatican translation of his homily:

Dear brothers and sisters,

Today we celebrate the Jubilee of Hope for correctional institutions, prisoners, and all those who oversee or work in the penitentiary system. The choice of this day, the third Sunday of Advent, for this particular jubilee is rich in meaning, as it is the day that the Church calls Gaudete Sunday, whose name comes from the first words of the entrance antiphon for the Mass (cf. Phil 4:4). In the Liturgical Year, it is the Sunday “of joy,” which reminds us of the bright aspect of waiting: the confidence that something beautiful, something joyful will happen.

In this regard, on December 26 last year, Pope Francis, when opening the Holy Door in the Church of Our Father in the prison in Rebibbia, addressed this invitation to everyone: “I say two things to you: First, the rope in hand, with the anchor of hope. Second, open wide the doors of your heart.” Referring to an image already directed toward eternity, beyond the barrier of space and time (cf. Heb 6:17-20), he was inviting us to keep alive our faith in the life to come and always to believe in the possibility of a better future. At the same time, however, he was exhorting us to be people who practice, with generous hearts, justice and charity in the places where we live.

While the close of the Jubilee Year draws near, we must recognize that, despite the efforts of many, even in the penitentiary system there is much that still needs to be done in this regard. The words of the prophet Isaiah that we have just heard, “the ransomed of the Lord shall return, and come to Zion with singing” (35:10), remind us that it is God who ransoms, who redeems and liberates. Furthermore, they convey the sense of an important and demanding mission for all of us. Certainly, prison is a difficult place and even the best proposals can encounter many obstacles. For this reason, however, we must never tire, be discouraged or give up. We must keep moving forward with tenacity, courage, and a spirit of collaboration. Indeed, there are many who do not yet understand that for every fall one must be able to get back up, that no human being is defined only by his or her actions and that justice is always a process of reparation and reconciliation.

Yet, when even in difficult situations we are able to maintain and preserve the beauty of feelings, sensitivity, attention to the needs of others, respect, the capacity for mercy and forgiveness, beautiful flowers spring forth from the “hard ground” of sin and suffering. Moreover, gestures, projects and encounters, unique in their humanity, mature even within prison walls. This involves working on one’s own feelings and thoughts, which is necessary for those deprived of their freedom, but even more so for those who have the obligation of representing them and making sure that they are treated justly. The Jubilee is a call to conversion and, as such, it is a source of hope and joy.

For this reason, it is important to look first of all to Jesus, to his humanity and to his Kingdom in which “the blind receive their sight, the lame walk… and the poor have good news preached to them” (Mt 11:5). We must remember that, even if at times these miracles come through the extraordinary interventions of God, more often they are entrusted to us, to our compassion, attention and wisdom and to the responsibility of our community and institutions.

This brings us to another dimension of the prophesy that we heard: the obligation to promote in every place – and I wish to emphasize particularly in prisons – a society established on new criteria, and ultimately on charity, as Saint Paul VI said at the conclusion of the 1975 Jubilee Year: “This – charity – should be, especially on the plane of public life, … the beginning of the new hour of grace and goodwill, which the calendar of history opens before us: the civilization of love!” (General Audience, 31 December 1975).

To this end, Pope Francis also hoped that during this Jubilee year “forms of amnesty or pardon meant to help individuals regain confidence in themselves and in society” (Bull, Spes Non Confundit, 10) could be granted and real opportunities of reintegration could be offered to all (cf. ibid.). I hope that many countries are following his desire. The Jubilee, as we know, with its biblical origin, was a year of grace in which everyone was offered the possibility of restarting in many different ways (cf. Lev 25:8-10).

The Gospel that we heard also speaks to us of this reality. John the Baptist, while he was preaching and baptizing, invited the people to repentance and to cross the river once again, symbolically, as in the time of Joshua (cf. Josh 3:17) in order to enter into and take possession of the new “Promised Land,” that is a heart reconciled with God and with our brothers and sisters. In this sense, John’s profile as a prophet is eloquent: he was upright, austere and frank, even to the point of being imprisoned for his courageous words. He was not “A reed shaken by the wind” (Mt 11:7). Yet at the same time, he was rich in mercy and understanding towards all who sincerely repented and were struggling to change (cf, Lk 3:10-14).

In this regard, Saint Augustine concludes one of his famous commentaries on the episode in the Gospel of the adulterous woman (cf. Jn 8:1-11) saying: “When the accusers left, only the poor woman and mercy remained. And to her the Lord said: go and sin no more (Jn 8:10-11)” (Sermo 302, 14).

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE | FILIPPO MONTEFORTE

Dear friends, the task that the Lord entrusts to you — to all of you, prisoners and those who work in the penitentiary system — is not easy. There are many problems to be addressed. Here, we can mention overcrowding, insufficient commitment to guarantee stable educational programs for rehabilitation and job opportunities. On a more personal level, let us not forget the weight of the past, the wounds to be healed in body and heart, the disappointments, the infinite patience that is needed with oneself and with others when embarking on paths of conversion, and the temptation to give up or to no longer forgive. The Lord, however, beyond all this, continues to repeat to us that only one thing is important: that no one be lost (cf. Jn 6:39) and that all “be saved” (1 Tim 2:4).

Let no one be lost! Let all be saved! This is what our God wants, this is his Kingdom, and this is the goal of his actions in the world. As Christmas approaches, we too want to embrace more strongly his dream, while being steadfast and faithful in our commitment (cf. James 5:8). We know that even in the face of the greatest challenges, we are not alone: the Lord is near (cf. Phil 4:5), he walks with us, and with him at our side, something beautiful and joyful will always happen.

