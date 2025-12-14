Take a peek at Notre Dame’s first nativity since fire

Notre Dame welcomes Christmas back with a nativity scene full of hope and quiet beauty.

Advent at Notre Dame de Paris looks a little different this year — and, yet, wonderfully familiar. For the first time since the devastating fire in 2019, a nativity scene has returned to the cathedral, reminding us all that even after great loss, beauty and faith endure.

Unveiled just before the first Sunday of Advent, the Provençal-style crèche has been specially designed for Notre Dame, with more than 50 hand-crafted figurines lovingly placed around the Holy Family.

And in the photos below you can have a glimpse of the beautiful result:

These traditional santons, made in Arles (in the south of France) and rich in detail, reflect a deep-rooted devotion to both craftsmanship and Christmas. Their presence feels almost like a quiet procession — villagers, shepherds, and musicians gathering once again in joy and reverence.

The display is more than decoration. It marks a turning point — a movement from restoration to resurrection. After years of scaffolding and silence, this crèche is a soft but powerful sign of the cathedral’s beating heart, slowly coming back to life.

Make sure to click through the various images; the detail is stunning!

On display through February 2, 2026, (the feast of the Presentation of Jesus in the Temple), the scene offers visitors a space to reflect, pray, and enter into the mystery of Christmas with fresh eyes. It’s a reminder that even in the most fire-scarred places, Christ comes quietly, bringing light, warmth, and hope.

Notre Dame may still be healing, but this Advent, she is once again pointing us toward the child in the manger — and the joy that never burns out.

