Catholic voices condemn Bondi Hanukkah attack

Australia was shaken this weekend by a violent attack in Bondi during Hanukkah celebrations, an incident that has left the Jewish community mourning, and prompted swift condemnation from Christian leaders around the world.

The attack, which took place during a sacred moment in the Jewish calendar, has been widely denounced as an act of hatred. Among those speaking out was Cardinal Mykola Bychok, a Ukrainian Greek Catholic bishop serving in Australia (and the Church's youngest cardinal, as well as Australia's only current cardinal), who shared a statement on Facebook expressing grief, prayer, and solidarity.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic events in Bondi,” Cardinal Bychok wrote. “I unequivocally condemn this violence, which has no place in our society and can never be justified.”

He went on to pray for those killed and injured, for the traumatized, and for first responders, asking God to grant comfort and strength to all affected.

As Christians approach Christmas, Cardinal Bychok framed his message within the season’s spiritual meaning. “As we prepare our hearts for Christmas, the coming of the Prince of Peace, I stand in solidarity with the Jewish people and with all who are affected,” he wrote, praying that “peace, compassion, and justice may prevail in our communities and in our world.”

His words echoed a long-standing Christian commitment to reject antisemitism and uphold the dignity of every human life.

Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney, the archdiocese in which Bondi is located, also published a statement:

“We all share in profound grief and righteous anger following last night’s terrorist attack on Bondi Beach. That a celebration of the Jewish feast of Hanukkah could end in at least 16 dead, including a young child, and many more injured, horrifies ordinary Australians.”

That same grief was voiced from the other side of the world by Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York. Writing on Facebook, Cardinal Dolan said the Catholic community of the Archdiocese of New York offered prayer at St. Patrick’s Cathedral “for our Jewish neighbors and friends, who are suffering again after that terrible diabolical atrocity in Australia.”

Cardinal Dolan added that the attack should prompt renewed advocacy for Jewish communities facing violence and intimidation. He linked that resolve to the shared symbolism of the season, noting that both Hanukkah and Christmas proclaim hope amid darkness. “It gives us cause to intensify our advocacy for the defense of our Jewish friends and neighbors,” he wrote, recalling the message that “light will always conquer darkness.”

The statements, offered independently but in striking harmony, reflect a broader Christian response to antisemitic violence: public condemnation, prayer for victims, and a call to solidarity that crosses national and religious lines.

aAt a moment when fear and division can easily deepen, these voices insist that faith must translate into moral clarity and public witness.

