Despite life’s stresses, Australian clergy are full of hope

More than 40% of Australia's priests are from a non-English-speaking country. The vast majority of the country's priests value their ministry.

From Down Under, a recent study on the health and wellbeing of priests conveys some encouraging news. Despite challenges, 95% of those surveyed value their work and nearly three quarters express feelings of hope.

The study -- the first of its kind in Australia -- was commissioned by the Bishops Commission for Evangelization, Laity and Ministry and conducted by the National Centre for Pastoral Research (NCPR) and the Australian Catholic Migrant and Refugee Office (ACMRO).

In all, 825 priests and deacons (about 27% of Australian clergy) participated in some part of the survey and results were released in November.

According to Australia's Catholic Weekly,

At the end of 2023, there were 1,810 diocesan priests in Australia, 1,003 religious priests and 204 permanent deacons. About 53% were born in Australia and 41% in a non-English-speaking country.

This contrasts with the ethnic make-up of Australian Catholic lay people, of whom 72% are Australian-born, and only 21% born in a non-English-speaking country.

Clergy health

Seventy five percent of clergy surveyed have a ‘good’ or ‘very good’ sense of self-confidence. This paired with about 66% reporting a healthy diet, 61% getting enough rest, and 55% reporting high energy levels paints a picture of clergy who, on a human level, are doing pretty well in a number of areas.

Many clergy, however, struggled with exercising regularly, with 31% rating themselves poorly. That said, older clergy mentioned some health concerns but generally reported good health, including going for regular doctor check-ups.

The biggest challenge to health appeared to be stress, with 65% of clergy saying it was a common occurrence in the last year. Lack of sleep was reported by 49%, and anxiety was a factor for 44%, followed closely by loneliness (43%).

Rest and relationships

The majority of Australian clergy (65%) are able to take at least three weeks of annual vacation. Even more (83%) participated in spiritual retreats that lasted anywhere from 4-7 days.

An overwhelming 90% of respondents saw their relationship with parishioners positively. Eighty seven percent rated their relationship with their family as positive. About six out of 10 said they had a good relationship with their bishop.

Significantly, 73% reported that they felt supported.

Vocational satisfaction

Almost all clergy (95%) expressed that they valued their work. When talking about why, some things that were frequently mentioned were celebrating Mass, homily prep, and ‘breaking the Word open.’

Others talked about accompaniment and giving pastoral care to individual people and wider communities. Clergy expressed valuing weddings, baptisms, and supporting people who were grieving.

On the whole, most priests and deacons said that they felt hopeful (71%). Sixty one percent said they frequently feel joyful.

Given their vocations, it is certainly telling that so many priests practice a theological virtue (hope) and received a gift of the Holy Spirit (joy) in their everyday lives

