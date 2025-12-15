Pope Leo: Enough of this antisemitic violence!

2025 CHRISTMAS CAMPAIGN
Pope Leo spoke out about the attack on a Hanukkah celebration in Australia.
The Holy Father mentioned the tragedy in the midst of an audience he had this morning, December 15, with those who donated the Christmas tree and crib to the Vatican. He will likely send a message to Sydney's Archbishop Fisher, which will be released later today.
Dear brothers and sisters, the Nativity scene and the Christmas tree are signs of faith and hope; as we contemplate them in our homes, in parishes, and in public squares, let us ask the Lord to renew in us the gift of peace and fraternity.
Let us pray for those who suffer because of war and violence; in particular today I wish to entrust to the Lord the victims of the terrorist massacre carried out yesterday in Sydney against the Jewish community.
"Enough of this antisemitic violence! We must eliminate hatred from our hearts," the Pope exhorted.
At least 15 people were killed in the attack, as well as one of the two gunmen.