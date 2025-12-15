Aleteia
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Pope Leo mentions failed peace deal in DRC

JOSPIN MWISHA | JOSPIN MWISHA

A displaced family from Sange, accompanied by their children and livestock, returns toward the village of Togota after seeking refuge elsewhere following a lull in fighting, in Abwegera, South Kivu, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, on December 13, 2025.

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 12/15/25
The Holy Father expressed his closeness to the people, thousands of whom are displaced and victims of the violence as well as disease.

While fighting in eastern DRC is nothing new, the renewed intensity of it after US President Donald Trump brought leaders to Washington for a "peace deal" on December 4, is disheartening.

After praying the midday Angelus on December 14, Pope Leo noted the situation:

I am following with deep concern the resumption of fighting in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo. While expressing my closeness to the people, I urge the parties in the conflict to cease all forms of violence and to seek constructive dialogue, respecting the ongoing peace process.

The Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group "fully liberated" the key city of Uvira in the last few days.

Tags:
Democratic Republic of CongoPope Leo XIVUnited States
