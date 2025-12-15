Pope Leo mentions failed peace deal in DRC

2025 CHRISTMAS CAMPAIGN
While fighting in eastern DRC is nothing new, the renewed intensity of it after US President Donald Trump brought leaders to Washington for a "peace deal" on December 4, is disheartening.
After praying the midday Angelus on December 14, Pope Leo noted the situation:
I am following with deep concern the resumption of fighting in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo. While expressing my closeness to the people, I urge the parties in the conflict to cease all forms of violence and to seek constructive dialogue, respecting the ongoing peace process.
The Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group "fully liberated" the key city of Uvira in the last few days.