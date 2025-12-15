Pope Leo’s Mailbox: “Can Christmas still teach us hope?”

Christmas, the Pope says, can become an occasion to open our homes. Not symbolically, but literally.

Every month, Piazza San Pietro — the Vatican magazine begun under Pope Francis and continued by Leo XIV— opens a quiet, unexpected channel between ordinary lives and the Bishop of Rome. Its pages carry letters that speak of fatigue, work, loneliness, and the desire to keep believing that goodness still matters.

In its latest issue, readers encounter the letter of Antonio, a 40-year-old psychologist from Pagani, near Salerno. Raised in the spiritual shadow of St. Alphonsus Liguori and St. Francis of Assisi, Antonio works daily with adolescents, parents, and families who are struggling.

He writes not as a theorist but as someone immersed in the wounds of his time.

Antonio describes young people crushed by expectations, afraid of failure, desperate to be seen. He notices how Christmas, for many, becomes a kind of anesthetic — a brief distraction rather than a source of meaning. Adults, he observes, often move just as wearily, trying to repair relationships with gestures that conceal more absence than presence.

Beneath it all, Antonio senses what he calls “an infinite thirst for God,” even among those who claim not to believe.

His question to the Pope is both simple and urgent: Where can real hope be found this Christmas?

Leo XIV’s response resists nostalgia and moralism. He begins with the young, insisting that they do not need louder messages or better marketing. They need an encounter. Christ, he writes, is discovered through lives that are simple, joyful, and credible — through relationships marked by patience, dialogue, and genuine care.

From there, the Pope turns to a phenomenon Antonio clearly recognizes: What Leo XIV calls “dopamine shopping.” During the holidays, consumption can promise happiness while quietly deepening emptiness. The problem is not gifts themselves, but gifts emptied of meaning — disconnected from truth, beauty, and love.

Instead, Leo XIV proposes a very concrete alternative. Christmas, he says, can become an occasion to open our homes. Not symbolically, but literally. Invite a family in difficulty. Invite someone who lives alone. Make room at the table for those experiencing not only material poverty, but educational and emotional loneliness as well.

This, the Pope suggests, is where Christmas recovers its force. The birth of Jesus points toward humility, closeness, and solidarity. When these shape our choices, faith stops being an abstraction and becomes visible again.

Leo XIV situates this invitation within a broader vision of society. He warns against an economy that reduces people to numbers and insists that human dignity cannot be left to market logic alone. Education, conscience, and dialogue remain essential paths toward peace — especially in a world that often rewards indifference.

