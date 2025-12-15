“You are not alone”: Vatican stands with Mozambique

Cardinal Parolin’s message lands with urgency. The Church’s presence does not end violence, but it refuses abandonment.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin’s recent visit to Cabo Delgado, in northern Mozambique, was brief, risky, and unmistakably symbolic. In a region scarred by jihadist violence since 2017, the Vatican’s Secretary of State came with a message he repeated plainly to local Christians: You are not alone.

Cabo Delgado is an outlier in Mozambique — a country that is largely Christian, but where this north-eastern province is majority Muslim and has endured years of brutal insurgency. More than 6,300 people have been killed and around one million displaced.

For the local Church, the toll has been devastating. Bishop António Juliasse of Pemba reports that more than 300 Catholics have been killed over the past eight years, 34 of them in 2025 alone, many by beheading.

Addressing the faithful in Portuguese, Cardinal Parolin spoke on behalf of Pope Leo XIV and the universal Church. “Your suffering, your fears, but also your hopes are in the heart of Mother Church,” he said, praising what he called the “heroic witnesses of faith” of Christians who have remained faithful under threat — including those killed “without denying the name of Jesus.”

The visit was marked less by speeches than by encounters. Survivors shared testimonies of lost family members; religious sisters and priests described ministry carried out under constant danger. Bishop Juliasse later recalled how the cardinal greeted displaced families one by one, blessing their children and listening closely — a pastoral gesture that, he said, allowed the Church’s leaders to grasp what it truly means to be “a persecuted Church, a suffering Church.”

Central to the visit was recognition of the work of Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), which has supported the Diocese of Pemba since the insurgency began. The charity provides trauma care, emergency aid, and practical support that allows priests, catechists, and religious to continue serving scattered communities. “I now see the role that Aid to the Church in Need is playing here, and it is very good!” Cardinal Parolin said, urging continued, concrete solidarity.

That same solidarity resonates far beyond Mozambique. In Nigeria, where Christian communities also face persistent violence, ACN has amplified the voices of families waiting for news of abducted children. Speaking after the release of 100 students and staff seized from a Catholic school, Bishop Bulus Yohanna said he hopes the remaining captives will soon be freed, stressing that their safe return remains the Church’s top priority.

From Cabo Delgado to Nigeria, Cardinal Parolin’s message lands with urgency. The Church’s presence does not end violence, but it refuses abandonment. For communities living under pressure, that assurance — voiced, visited, and sustained — can mean the difference between despair and endurance.

