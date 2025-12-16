A delightful gift for the person who has everything

Everyone appreciates prayers! Then just add one of these favorite gift ideas from religious communities that make great products.

2025 CHRISTMAS CAMPAIGN

Help Aleteia continue its mission by making a tax-deductible donation.

In this way, Aleteia's future will be yours as well. Donate with just 3 clicks

Some people are so hard to shop for, but we can count on every person appreciating one thing: prayers.

If you’ve got someone on your list for whom you're finding it impossible to think of a gift, we’ve got a suggestion.

Sign them up to receive prayers, and then order something from a monastery gift shop to go along with your card, letting them know of the prayers.

There is something that makes a gift feel extra special when you know it was made by a monk or nun and supports a great religious community.

Who wouldn’t love something delicious and handmade from a religious community? And we can all use more prayers!

Many religious communities offer a prayer request form on their websites or at their phone number; you can look up local communities near you.

Some that offer an online form include the Franciscan Friars of the Atonement, who accept prayer requests here, and Christ the King Priory, accepting prayer requests here. You can also sign up for prayers at Dynamic Catholic.

Below are favorite gift ideas from religious communities that sell fantastic products. You can find even more ideas over at Cedar House, an online marketplace for Catholic artisans, and Monastery Greetings, an online store selling products from abbeys, convents, monasteries and hermitages.

1 Candy from Our Lady of the Mississippi Abbey

I’m putting this one at the top of the list because I’m hoping someone gets it for me! These caramels and chocolates are the best you’ll ever have.

2 Trappist Preserves

Order a sampler pack or gift selection of delicious fruit preserves, handmade by the monks of St. Joseph’s Abbey.

3 Monk Sauce from Subiaco Abbey

Fans of hot sauce will love the monks’ super-spicy variety.

4 Monastery Baked Goods

Our mouths are watering just looking at the array of cookies, “prayerful pretzels,” and other yummy treats from the Sisters of St. Benedict!

5 Salsa, Mustard, Pickles and more

Find a little bit of everything savory and tasty from the shop at Abbey Farms, part of Marmion Abbey. Apple and fruit butters; condiments and seasonings; dressings, marinades, and sauces; hot sauce and salsa; mustard, dips and pickles… There is something for every palate!

These are just a few of the delectable offerings from religious communities around the world.

Check out Monastery Greetings and Cedar House for more ideas, and enjoy giving a gift that’s sure to be appreciated while supporting the important work of monks and nuns.

Support Aleteia's mission with your donation