Pope Leo XIV creates new diocese in Philippines

The Vatican’s move recognizes the Church in Oriental Mindoro as a mature local church after decades of growth as mission territory.

Pope Leo XIV has elevated the Apostolic Vicariate of Calapan to a diocese, giving Oriental Mindoro a new place on the ecclesial map of the Philippines and naming Bishop Moises Magpantay Cuevas as its first bishop. The announcement was made by the Vatican on March 25, with the new diocese becoming a suffragan of the Archdiocese of Lipa.

The change is more than a canonical upgrade. In church terms, it signals that Calapan is no longer chiefly considered mission territory but a stable local church with the clergy, institutions, and pastoral structure needed for diocesan life. CBCP News said the territory is home to about 980,000 people, including roughly 800,000 Catholics.

Cuevas, 52, has led Calapan since September 2023 and is widely described as the youngest bishop in the Philippines. His appointment as first bishop gives continuity to a transition that had already been taking shape locally. In July 2025, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines endorsed his petition for the vicariate’s elevation to diocesan rank.

Calapan at a glance Calapan covers Oriental Mindoro and is now part of the ecclesiastical province of Lipa. The local church serves roughly 800,000 Catholics, with 41 parishes, 14 schools, three seminaries, and 57 seminarians.





That readiness can be measured in concrete terms. The new diocese has 41 parishes, three seminaries, 14 schools serving more than 11,000 students, and a range of social ministries, including a home for the aged described as the only such facility in the MIMAROPA region. It also has a fully native diocesan clergy and 57 seminarians in formation.

Calapan’s roots go back to 1936, when the Apostolic Prefecture of Mindoro was established. It became an apostolic vicariate in 1951, and this year it marks its 75th anniversary under that status. The Vatican’s decision lands, then, as both a milestone and a sign of confidence in the Church’s future on the island.

There is also a wider Catholic story here. In the Philippines, where local churches often carry heavy responsibilities in education, disaster response, and social outreach, diocesan status matters. It recognizes not only numerical growth but a church’s ability to sustain pastoral leadership, form clergy, and serve communities in a durable way.