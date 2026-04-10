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Leo XIV: You can win without humiliating others

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Pope Leo XIV in a group photo with Italian athletes on April 9, 2026

© YouTube screen capture / Vatican - provided by I.MEDIA

Pope Leo XIV in a group photo with Italian Olympic and Paralympic athletes on April 9, 2026

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I.Media - published on 04/10/26
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Athletes from the Winter Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo visited the Vatican for a special audience on the moral and educational value of sports.

Sports can convey "the idea that it is possible to compete without hating each other," Pope Leo XIV told a delegation of Italian Olympic athletes at the Vatican on April 9, 2026. He also warned against the logic of "performance at any cost, which can lead to doping."

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Tags:
ItalyOlympicsPope Leo XIVSports
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