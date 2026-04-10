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The surprising story of how St. Augustine became an Algerian icon

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SAINT AUGUSTINE

Adam Jan Figel | Shutterstock

St. Augustine

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I.Media - published on 04/10/26
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During his April 2026 trip, Pope Leo XIV will visit Annaba (formerly Hippo), where St. Augustine served as bishop. Algeria now embraces the saint as a key unifying national figure.

A highlight of Pope Leo XIV's trip to Algeria from April 13 to 15, 2026, will be an April 14 visit to Annaba (formerly called Hippo). St. Augustine served as the bishop of this city from 395 to 430. For the past 25 years, Algeria has been reclaiming this Church Father — who shaped the theology and philosophy of the Christian West — as a symbol of national unity in a Muslim nation.

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