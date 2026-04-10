White Sox “Pope Hat” night to honor most famous fan

The Chicago White Sox are planning to honor their most famous fan, Pope Leo XIV, with a "pope hat" theme night.

When the news broke that the Church would have a US pope for the first time in its 2,000-year history, many Americans were delighted to find that Pope Leo XIV is an avid baseball fan.

Some initial reports claimed he rooted for the Chicago Cubs, but his family and friends quickly set the record straight. In a city divided between two baseball teams, Pope Leo is a proud lifelong fan of the South Side crew.

He’s such a dedicated Sox fan, in fact, that he attended Game 1 of their 2005 World Series run.

Since then, the Sox have installed a graphic display in his honor near Section 140 — the very spot where he watched the Sox beat the Astros in 2005. And Pope Leo has responded with little signs of continued support for the team, even from the Vatican.

He had a moment of fun and donned a White Sox cap last summer during his weekly general audience. He has said he would “love to” throw out the first pitch at a White Sox game. In October, he shouted “They lost!” to someone who screamed “Go Cubs,” and a few weeks ago, he gave a thumbs up to someone who yelled “God bless the White Sox!”

And surely he intended the double meaning when he told young people via video call that he only wears "white socks."

Now the White Sox have come up with an unusual way to honor their most famous fan.

“Pope hat” theme night

In their annual list of theme nights at Guaranteed Rate Field — themes which include Nickelodeon Day, Pokemon Go Night, and Barbie Game Day — the White Sox included a new and different theme.

The franchise will be giving away what they call a “White Sox Pope Hat” on Tuesday, August 11, at a 6:40 pm CST game against the Reds.

The limited-edition headgear, available through specially priced ticket packages to fans who sit in specific sections, is shaped like the papal miter, rendered in black and gold with the White Sox logo at the center. The Sox website includes this information:

​​Join us in the Pews at the Ballpark! Enjoy an evening of baseball with an exclusive Pope Hat, and a designated area for our "Popes" to sit.

White Sox

The symbolism of a bishop’s miter

For Catholics, a hat shaped like this “pope hat” is called a miter, and it has a special meaning. This ceremonial headdress dates back to the early days of the Church and is a mark of the dignity of the office:

The miter is a ceremonial headdress for prelates which only the pope, cardinals, and bishops can wear… The Catholic Church is a visible church. Where the bishop is, there is the Church, and the miter makes the presence of the bishop clear. It’s a symbol of the episcopate, an enduring office instituted by Christ himself to teach, sanctify, and govern.

Given this symbolism, it’s worth taking a moment to think through what this headdress means, instead of just seeing it as a novelty accessory.

“It's great that people want to celebrate Pope Leo,” said Fr. Patrick Mary Briscoe, O.P., General Promoter for Social Communication for the Dominican Order, but he did offer a word of hesitation regarding the choice of “hat.” He explained that “a miter is a symbol of a bishop’s sacred office… There’s a difference between a child making a paper miter to greet the Holy Father and a corporation branding one with a logo to move tickets.”

He urged the Sox and baseball fans to “channel that enthusiasm into living what Pope Leo is teaching.” He also suggested that “Pope Leo trading cards would have been a better play,” a fair point given that last year a Pope Leo XIV trading card set a new sales record.

Aleteia reached out to the Archdiocese of Chicago, which gave this comment: “We were not consulted about the use of the miter.”

Fr. Briscoe's concern is well-taken, and it's a fair reminder that symbols carry weight. But it's also worth acknowledging the franchise's joyful enthusiasm.

One of the most unlikely and delightful fan stories in sports history is buoying a baseball team that could use the support, and the Sox are celebrating their community and their most famous fan with a theme night — the most popular way for ballparks to celebrate.

Although a hat that looks like a miter is a little goofy and perhaps the Sox would have done well to consult someone in the Church about the choice, we can appreciate the lighthearted fun of this effort to honor our Holy Father.

Truly, it’s a delight to see so much excitement about Pope Leo — not only among White Sox fans but also among people all over the world.

Of course, we hope, as Fr. Briscoe said, that this enthusiasm translates into listening to the Pope's teaching and trying to apply it in our lives. And in fact, perhaps a good place to start is considering what this holy Sox fan says about sports: