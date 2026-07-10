A world tour of Precious Blood shrines, in photographs

“In his anguish he prayed more earnestly, and his sweat became like great drops of blood falling down on the ground” (Lk 22:44). The history of the Church is intimately tied to the history of the Precious Blood of Jesus. It is by his own blood that Christ “entered once for all into the Holy Place,” obtaining “eternal redemption,” St. Paul declares in his Letter to the Hebrews (Heb 9:12).
Since 1969, the Precious Blood has been celebrated in the Church on the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ (Corpus Christi). The entire month of July is also dedicated to it. This devotion has crossed the centuries, championed by several saints, including St. Catherine of Siena, St. Mary Magdalene de Pazzi, and St. Gaspar del Bufalo. This is to say nothing of the numerous churches and shrines erected across the world to expose relics of this Precious Blood for the veneration of the faithful. We invite you to discover eight of them in pictures: