5 Bible verses for when your child doesn’t text back

For parents with teens and adult children, save this article for those all-too common times when you're lying in bed stressed!

Every parent of older children knows the feeling. You glance at your phone. Nothing. You check again a few minutes later, convinced you must have missed the familiar buzz or chime. Still nothing. You're torn between frustration, annoyance, and a niggling fear.

Of course, logic tells us that there's a good reason for why your message has gone unread. Perhaps your teenager is out with friends and has completely forgotten they have parents to consider. Maybe your college student is travelling, or your grown-up child simply has other things on their mind. While you recognize the countless innocent explanations, emotionally your imagination has already embarked on a cross-country tour of worst-case scenarios.

It's actually one of the curious challenges of modern parenting. A generation ago, parents worried until they heard the front door open. Today, we worry because we know our children carry a phone almost everywhere, making every unanswered message unsettle us that little bit more.

So what do you do if it's late at night -- as it generally is -- and your anxiety is amplified? Well try turning to the Bible for a little solace. You see, Scripture doesn't tell us not to love our children so deeply that we worry, but it does gently remind us that while we can't always be with them, God always is.

These five passages in particular can help steady your heart while you wait for that reassuring reply.

1 Psalm 121:3-4

"He will not allow your foot to slip; or your guardian to sleep. Behold, the guardian of Israel never slumbers nor sleeps."

Few verses are more comforting for worried parents than these. While we're checking our phones every few minutes, God isn't watching over our children in shifts or taking a well-earned rest. His care never falters. Whether your child is driving home late, studying abroad, or simply forgetting to charge their phone, they are never beyond his loving gaze.

2 Philippians 4:6-7

"Have no anxiety at all, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, make your requests known to God. Then the peace of God that surpasses all understanding will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus."

St. Paul isn't telling us that caring is wrong. He's showing us where to take that care. Instead of letting our thoughts spiral with every passing minute, we can quietly hand those worries over to God, trusting him to replace panic with a deeper peace, even before the phone finally lights up.

3 Isaiah 41:10

"Do not fear: I am with you; do not be anxious: I am your God."

Parents spend years trying to protect their children. Eventually, though, they begin making journeys we can't accompany them on. That's when this promise becomes especially precious. God goes where we cannot. His presence isn't limited by time zones, distance, or patchy phone reception.

4 1 Peter 5:7

"Cast all your worries upon him because he cares for you."

Notice that Peter doesn't say we won't have worries. He simply tells us what to do with them. Every anxious thought about a silent phone, a delayed flight, or a missed message can become another small prayer, entrusted to the God who cares not only for our children, but for us as parents too.

5 Proverbs 3:5-6

"Trust in the LORD with all your heart, on your own intelligence do not rely; in all your ways be mindful of him, and he will make straight your paths."

Waiting for a reply often reminds us how little control we really have. We can't make someone answer their phone any more than we can smooth every difficulty from their path. Trust doesn't erase our concern, but it gently shifts the burden from our shoulders onto God's.

Eventually, the phone will probably buzz. There will be an apologetic message explaining that they were asleep, in a meeting, hiking without signal, or simply hadn't noticed your text.