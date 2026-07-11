Every hotel you’ve stayed in has a Catholic origin

The welcome of the stranger has a long history. Christianity didn’t invent it—but it changed it in ways still felt every time someone opens a door.

Long before there were hotels, there was xenia. The ancient Greeks had a word for the sacred obligation to welcome the stranger—xenia, from xenos, stranger—and they took it seriously enough to place it under divine protection. Zeus himself, in his role as Zeus Xenios, was the guardian of travelers. The logic was elegant and slightly unnerving: any stranger arriving at your door might be a god in disguise, and you would not know until it was too late to have behaved well. The Trojan War, in one tradition, began with a catastrophic violation of xenia—Paris, a guest of Menelaus, repaid his host’s hospitality by abducting his wife.

Philoxenia — literally love of the stranger, from philos and xenos—was not some social nicety. It was a moral obligation backed by divine sanction, a virtue that could connect ordinary citizens with kings, a ritual with its own protocols: offer food and drink before asking who the stranger is, provide a bath and fresh clothes, entertain them, help them on their way. The Romans inherited this tradition and formalized it further as hospitium—a legal bond of mutual obligation between host and guest that could pass from father to son across generations.

This is the tradition Christianity received. What it did with that inheritance is the interesting part.

The hinge is a single verse. In Matthew 25, Christ says something that would have startled anyone formed in the Greek or Roman tradition: “I was a stranger and you welcomed me.” Not a god who might be disguised as a stranger—the stranger himself, unconditionally, is Christ. The Greek concept of theoxenia—welcoming a god who arrives disguised as a mortal—becomes, in the Christian reading, not a possibility to guard against but a permanent reality to act upon. Every stranger is Christ. Every act of welcome is an act of piety.

The practical consequences of that sentence reshaped the landscape of Europe. St. Benedict, writing his Rule in the 6th century, gave it its most famous institutional form: “All guests who present themselves are to be welcomed as Christ.” Not guests who seem deserving. Not guests who can pay. All guests. The Benedictine hospitium—the guesthouse attached to every monastery—became a fixed feature of the pilgrimage and trade routes of the medieval world, offering shelter to anyone who arrived at the gate.

What grew from this was an extraordinary proliferation of institutions, each one a specialized branch of the same root impulse. The xenodochium sheltered pilgrims; the nosocomium cared for the sick; the ptochium served the poor; the orphanotrophium took in children without families. The words are Greek, but the institutions were Christian—because the Christian reframing of xenia provided a motive for caring for those who could offer nothing in return. The Greek guest brought gifts and reciprocated the welcome later. The sick pilgrim, the destitute widow, the abandoned infant—these gave nothing back. They were welcomed anyway, because in them Christ had arrived.

The Knights of St. John took this logic to its most elaborate expression. Founded in Jerusalem to care for pilgrims to the Holy Land, they built a hospital in the city that could hold two thousand patients—served, in the tradition of philoxenia brought to its Christian extreme, on silver plates, because the sick were to be treated as lords. Their very name, Hospitaller, carries the whole tradition in its syllables. When they moved to Malta, they built the Sacra Infermeria in Valletta, which for two centuries was one of the finest medical institutions in the world, open to all, regardless of faith or origin.

The same impulse ran through the Benedictine foundations that spread across Europe along the roads pilgrims walked. Monasteries became the infrastructure of medieval travel—not incidentally, but as an expression of their deepest theological convictions. Without them, pilgrimage to Santiago or Rome would have been impossible for anyone without means.