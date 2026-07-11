The Church has a blessing for beer and a saint who may have invented windsurfing. So of course there’s a patron saint for swimmers. His story is better than you’d expect.

There is a scene in Fiddler on the Roof where someone asks the Rabbi whether there is a proper blessing for the Tsar. The Rabbi thinks for a moment and says: “Of course. May God bless and keep the Tsar—far away from us.” The joke works because everyone already knows the premise: in Jewish tradition, as in Catholic tradition, there is a blessing for virtually everything. The Catholic Rituale Romanum of 1614 includes, in a chapter titled “Blessings of things designated for ordinary use,” special blessings for cheese, butter, seeds, oats, fishing boats, mountain-climbing equipment — and, naturally, beer. The logic is consistent: if it is good for mankind, it can be blessed.

The same instinct runs through the Catholic tradition of patron saints, which covers the human experience with a thoroughness that can feel either encyclopedic or charming depending on your disposition. There are patron saints of accountants, of astronauts, of internet users, of difficult marriages. There is even a medieval Dominican friar who is remembered in Mallorca as the first windsurfer—St. Raymond of Peñafort, who according to a 13th-century legend split his cloak in two, laid half on the sea, tied the other half to his walking staff as a sail, and glided back to Barcelona after the King of Aragon refused to let him board a ship. The Church honors him as patron of canonists and lawyers rather than athletes, but the image of a friar windsurfing across the Mediterranean has proved more durable than most legal treatises.

Which brings us, naturally, to the swimming pool.

St. Adjutor of Vernon was a Norman knight born around 1070 in the town of Vernon-sur-Seine in Normandy, and he is, by any reasonable measure, the most qualified patron saint of swimmers in the history of the Church. His credentials were earned the hard way. When the call to the First Crusade went out across Europe in 1095, Adjutor answered it, fighting for 17 years in campaigns near Antioch and Jerusalem before being captured by Muslim forces and bound in heavy chains.

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In captivity he prayed—specifically, according to the tradition, to St. Mary Magdalene, whose intercession he had always trusted. The chains broke. Hagiography claims that Adjutor swam to freedom, crossed the Mediterranean, and returned to Normandy carrying his chains with him as a trophy and a relic of divine mercy. Back home, he built a chapel in honor of St. Mary Magdalene by the banks of the Seine, and there he encountered a new problem: a fierce whirlpool near the chapel that had claimed many lives. He threw his old chains into it—“It is as easy for God to free people from this whirlpool as it was for him to free me from my chains,” he is said to have declared—and the whirlpool stilled. He then joined the Benedictine Abbey of Tiron and spent the rest of his life as a monk, dying on April 30, 1131. His feast day is April 30, and he is venerated as patron of swimmers, boaters, yachtsmen, and drowning victims, as well as the town of Vernon, where his relics are kept.

It is a story with everything: a Crusade, a miraculous escape, a whirlpool, chains thrown into a river, and a knight who became a monk. What it produced, from the Church’s perspective, was someone who had been in the water under the most extreme possible circumstances and come out alive through divine intervention. As patronages go, the logic is sound.