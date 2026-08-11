Death toll climbs in powerful Colombia earthquake

The death toll in the 7.4-magnitude earthquake has has passed 130, with hundreds injured. Monday's quake also damaged the tallest cathedral in Latin America.

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A deadly earthquake struck western Colombia on the morning of August 10. With a magnitude of 7.4, it was the strongest quake felt in the country in 20 years, and it struck just weeks after two similarly powerful but unrelated quakes devastated neighboring Venezuela.

The temblor occurred at one of the areas of greatest tectonic stress in Latin America, where three undersea faults converge.

As of Monday night, the death toll had reached 132 in the earthquake, which was centered in San José del Palmar in Chocó, sparsely populated region on the Pacific coast, where many live in poverty. The country's capital, Bogota, about 150 miles east of the epicenter, escaped damage, though shaking was felt there as well as in neighboring countries. The third-largest city in Colombia, Cali, sustained damage and casualties from the collapse of buildings, as did the coffee-growing cities of Pereira, Quibdó, and Manizales. The number of the injured has surpassed 500.

In Manizales, the tallest cathedral in Latin America, the Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary, was damaged in the temblor, with parts of the facade breaking away and one of the church's three imposing Gothic towers collapsing. In a YouTube post, the Archdiocese of Manizales shared real-time video of the collapse, and asked for prayers:

This is the exact moment the earthquake struck Manizales and left its mark on our Cathedral. A moment that reminds us, once again, of our human fragility and the need to remain united. Today we raise our prayers for Manizales, for Colombia, and for all those who may have been affected. May the Lord sustain us, give us serenity, and allow us, united as a community, to face these moments with hope and solidarity. Let us pray for Manizales. Let us pray for Colombia.

Help from around the world

As night fell on August 10, searchers continued to comb the rubble for survivors. Damage to infrastructure may delay rescue efforts and the death toll is predicted to rise over the next days.

Colombian President Abelardo De La Espriella, who took office just 3 days before the earthquake, told the country in a social media message:

In the face of this emergency, the State responds: united, coordinated, and in action to protect the lives of Colombians. I am at the forefront of the situation. I am deeply saddened by what the affected families and regions are experiencing. Colombia is united, and we will overcome this together.

"You are not alone," wrote De La Espriella, who is a Catholic.

Help has also been promised by the European Union, other Latin American nations, and the United States, which has pledged $15.5 million in shelter and food aid for earthquake victims. "We are united in prayer with the Colombian people and stand ready to support the President and his government as they assess the needs on the ground,” said a statement issued by the US State Department.

Chef José Andrés has announced that his World Central Kitchen, which provides meals to those affected by war and disasters such as June's Venezuelan quakes, has been deployed to provide aid in Colombia. Colombian entertainers such as Shakira, J Balvin, Thalía, and Karol G are also mobilizing support.

Portrait of Our Lady of the Rosary of Chiquinquirá by Alonso de Narvaez, 1562, Public domain Public domain