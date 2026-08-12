Pope prays for victims of Colombia earthquake

Pope Leo XIV said he is praying for the eternal rest of those who died, as well as praying for the families and the many other victims.

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Pope Leo assured his prayers for the many victims of the earthquake that struck Colombia this week. Speaking in Spanish at the end of the general audience of August 12, the Pope spoke of the tragedy affecting "our Colombian sisters and brothers," and expressed his gratitude for those working to help. A large number of rescue workers have arrived in the country from all over the world.

The Pope said he is praying for the eternal rest of those who died, as well as praying for the families and the many other victims.

He also noted gratitude for all those providing assistance to those affected.

The magnitude 7.4 quake struck at 07:34 local time on Monday morning, quickly proving itself to be the most deadly to hit the country in decades.

The death toll is continuing to rise quickly, and more than 2,500 people are unaccounted for, as the search and rescue teams continue working against the clock.

Those who want to make a donation can do so through their local Caritas organizations, which in the United States is Catholic Relief Services.