Pope urges US nuns to find ways to show youth how they live

In a video message marking their 70th anniversary, Pope Leo says the women religious can contribute to "waking up the world."

Copy link Archive article share on :

Pope Leo XVI sent a video message to the Leadership Conference of Women Religious in the United States, urging them to “seek ways to introduce [young people] to your way of life, and help them to hear the voice of the Lord, who speaks to us in the depths of our hearts.”

The message marked the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Leadership Conference of Women Religious in the United States.

The Holy Father highlighted how the religious are models for the Church, particularly in their experience of community life.

“The Church needs you and all of the diversity and richness of the forms of consecration and ministry that you represent, for with your vitality and the witness of a life centered on Jesus, you can contribute to waking up the world,” he stressed.