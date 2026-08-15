Beyond the “pope hat” — more Leo fun for White Sox

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A pope who loves the White Sox? Pope Leo XIV’s love for baseball is just one of the many delightful surprises that came with the Church’s first ever “American pope.” While first reports said he was a Cubs fan, his family and friends quickly made clear that Pope Leo roots for the South Side in a city divided between two baseball teams.

The White Sox honored their most famous fan with a lighthearted and fun “pope night” at Rate Field on August 11. Fans couldn’t get enough! Here’s a recap of the night’s enthusiasm that even a loss to the Reds couldn’t dampen.

Besides handing out what they called a “White Sox Pope Hat” — limited-edition headgear shaped like the papal miter, rendered in black and gold with the White Sox logo at the center — the White Sox included the Pope and Catholic themes in all kinds of ways.

Fans celebrate Pope Leo in "pope hats" from the White Sox. Courtesy of Kevin O'Gorman

White Sox Charities presented a $14,000 check in honor of Pope Leo XIV to the Midwest Augustinian Province, with Brother David Relstab and Father Tom McCarthy accepting the check prior to the game.

The Sox also invited Chicago priest Father Tom Hurley to lead a stadium-wide fifth-inning “sign of peace” among nearly 41,000 fans. This hilarious and joyful moment quickly went viral on social media.

Southpaw, the White Sox mascot, was dressed in a miter and chasuble, and a musical group called the “ChiTown Popes” performed.

Dominican Sister Mary Jo Sobieck threw out the first pitch for the occasion. Sister Mary Jo, a member of the Dominican Sisters of Springfield in Illinois since 1993, went viral in 2018 for an incredible first pitch at a White Sox game — so this reprise was a fun moment for fans.

“Pope night” is just one way the Sox are honoring their famous fan. Last year, a mural of Pope Leo was installed near the seat where he attended a playoff game in 2005, and a plaque marks the seat itself.

Chicago young adult Kevin O’Gorman attended Tuesday’s game, and told Aleteia:

I had a great time. I attend White Sox games regularly and the atmosphere was one of the best I’ve been to all year. Seeing all the priests and religious around was very spiritually uplifting. I went with a priest friend of mine, and people were coming up to him the whole game. I especially appreciated the sign of peace and it was a great way to commemorate the moment while also involving everyone.

Wanting to keep things classy, the White Sox collaborated early on with Hurley to put together the event. “We wanted to do something fun and tasteful that celebrates the fact that Pope Leo is a White Sox fan,” Mike Downey, senior director of marketing and promotions for the White Sox, told EWTN.

The White Sox saw a tough loss to the Cincinnati Reds at the “pope night” game — after leading for most of the game, they lost 5-4 in 10 innings — though they remained in first place in the American League Central Division. But perhaps fans found consolation in knowing Pope Leo is right there alongside them in the highs and lows of rooting for the Sox.