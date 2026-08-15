Pope Leo’s wishes on this feast of Assumption

My thoughts go out to our brothers and sisters in the Holy Land, which is also, par excellence, the Land of Mary. “Holy Mary, pray for us!”

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After praying the midday Angelus in Castel Gandolfo today, Pope Leo reflected again on Mary and her assumption into heaven as a sign of consolation. He recommended some "good reading and time spent in nature."

The Pope has returned to the summer villa for just a few days surrounding today's feast, as he did last year.

He celebrated Mass at the local parish, and then led the midday Angelus.

He is scheduled to return again on August 29 for the local celebration of Our Lady of the Lake. He will celebrate Mass at the Church of Maria Santissima del Lago and then participate in a torchlight procession around the statue of the Virgin, to the port where it will be placed on a boat for a crossing of Lake Albano, accompanied by canoes.

Here are his invitations given today for the feast:

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The Blessed Virgin Mary, assumed into the glory of heaven, is a sign of hope and consolation for the entire People of God. For this reason, I wish to invoke her maternal intercession today on behalf of those communities that are in particular need of consolation and of renewed hope. My thoughts go out to our brothers and sisters in the Holy Land, which is also, par excellence, the Land of Mary. My thoughts also go out to the Ukrainian and Russian peoples, both of whom are united by their filial devotion to the Holy Mother of God, and to Christians who suffer discrimination or even persecution.

I continue to pray for the people of Colombia who are suffering due to the earthquake. I stand in solidarity with these communities and with all those living in difficult circumstances, and together with them I pray: “Holy Mary, pray for us!”

I extend my greetings to all of you, the faithful of Castel Gandolfo and pilgrims who have come from Italy and other countries. Thank you for your presence and thank you for your prayers!

I hope that everyone will be able to enjoy a time of rest, to recharge both body and spirit — perhaps with some good reading and time spent in nature.