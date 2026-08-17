Indonesia quake hit island known as ‘Little Vatican’

Pope Leo assured his prayers for the country as the threat of continuing aftershocks keeps everyone on edge and death toll climbs.

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“Leo XIV was deeply saddened to learn of the devastation caused by the earthquake in the region of East Nusa Tenggara,” wrote Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Pope's Secretary of State, in a message made public August 17. The cardinal expressed the Pope’s solidarity with the people severely affected by the earthquake that struck Indonesia on Saturday, as the death toll continues to climb.

In this telegram addressed to Archbishop Paulus Budi Kleden, SVD, of Ende, the Pope assures all those suffering the consequences of the disaster of “his spiritual solidarity and closeness," particularly for "the many displaced and injured."

The Pope also encourages “ecclesial and civil authorities as they continue to provide humanitarian assistance” and “prays for the members of the emergency services engaged in recovery efforts.

“Commending the dead to the loving mercy of Almighty God, the Holy Father invokes the divine blessings of consolation and strength,” concludes the telegram signed by Cardinal Parolin.

The 7.7-magnitude quake struck eastern Indonesia August 15. Search and rescue operations are continuing, particularly in several areas of the island of Flores, where landslides have blocked roads and made access to certain areas particularly difficult. Around 5,000 people have been forced to seek temporary shelter and more than 1,300 homes have been damaged, including some 250 that have been completely destroyed.

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The disaster has also been followed by numerous aftershocks, further complicating rescue operations and fueling public anxiety. Around 1,600 aftershocks have been recorded. A tsunami warning was issued and then lifted; however, waves reaching more than five feet were observed in some areas.

The island of Flores is regarded as a stronghold of Catholicism in Indonesia: around 80% to 90% of its population is Catholic, which is an exception in this predominantly Muslim archipelago. The high concentration of priests and practicing Catholics has even earned this territory, with a population of two million, the nicknames "the island of priests" or "the little Vatican." The city of Ende, the archbishop's residence, is in the center of this island, at a very southern tip.