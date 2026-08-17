Why coming home might be the best part of your vacation

Leaving vacation behind is never easy, but crossing your own front door comes with a few surprisingly delicious consolations.

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The last day of a vacation can feel rather cruel. Yesterday you were ordering another ice cream and wondering whether you could justify staying on the beach until sunset; today you're trying to force an impossible number of dirty clothes back into a suitcase while somebody asks where the passports are.

Then comes the journey home, usually accompanied by traffic, airport queues, or the discovery that the snacks have run out far earlier than anticipated. By the time you finally reach your front door, the vacation glow may have faded considerably.

But then you turn the key. And suddenly there it is: home.

Your own bed, for a start. However beautiful the hotel, charming the rental cottage, or generous the relatives you've been staying with, few things compete with climbing between your own sheets and finding your pillow exactly where your head expects it to be. No mysterious mattress. No unfamiliar nighttime noises. No wondering how a perfectly respectable pillow can somehow be both enormous and completely useless.

Then there's your bathroom. Your towels. Your shower, whose controls don't require a degree in mechanical engineering. All the bottles you actually use are sitting exactly where you left them, rather than decanted into tiny containers that invariably run out of conditioner two days before the end of the trip.

The kitchen can be surprisingly exciting too. Not immediately, obviously. Immediately there is probably nothing in the refrigerator except mustard, half a lemon of questionable age and something in a jar nobody remembers buying. But after days or weeks of eating elsewhere, even making toast exactly the way you like it can feel luxurious.

And then there are the things you didn't realize you'd missed: your favorite mug, the particular chair you always sit in, the view from the window, the neighbor you usually only wave to, the plant that has somehow survived your absence despite looking deeply offended by it.

When ordinary starts looking rather good

Vacations are wonderful partly because they interrupt ordinary life. We sleep somewhere else, eat differently, abandon routines and allow ourselves pleasures we'd never normally consider at 11 a.m. But perhaps one of their unexpected gifts is that they also allow us to see home again.

The things we stopped noticing before we left suddenly become visible. That patch of afternoon sunlight in the living room. The familiar creak on the stairs. The way everyone automatically migrates towards their usual spot on the sofa. Even unpacking — and I concede this may be pushing gratitude beyond reasonable limits — means putting beloved things back into beloved places.

It's funny, but our children often understand this instinctively. They can spend two glorious weeks swimming, exploring, and being fed ice cream, then walk through the front door and react to a bedroom they have occupied for years as though somebody has just handed them the keys to a palace. Their toys! Their bed! Their stuff!

Adults are slightly more restrained, but if you think about it, the feeling isn't so different.

A life you don't always need to escape

We tend to think of vacations as an escape from ordinary life, and sometimes we desperately need one. Rest, adventure, and a change of scenery can restore parts of us that routine has worn rather thin.

But coming home can ask a useful question too: What are you actually pleased to come back to?

Maybe it's a person. A pet. Your parish. Your garden. Your neighborhood bakery. Sunday lunch around your own table. Perhaps it's simply the reassuring familiarity of knowing where the teaspoons live.

And if the answer is "not very much," that can tell us something as well. September is around the corner, with all its fresh-notebook energy, and perhaps there's a small change that could make home or ordinary life somewhere we're happier to return to next time.

In fact, Christians have always understood home as more than an address. It's where much of our loving, forgiving, serving, arguing, feeding, celebrating, and growing takes place. Most of life isn't lived on spectacular beaches or beneath famous monuments. It's lived around kitchen tables, in bedrooms, on school runs and in conversations while somebody is emptying the dishwasher.