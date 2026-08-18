4 Saints who teach us to dialogue when we disagree

Learning to dialogue with people who think differently than we do is vital for healthy interpersonal relationships. These four saints are great examples.

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Learning to dialogue is difficult, but very important. Sometimes it’s hard to have a constructive conversation even with people who share our principles. When it comes to someone who disagrees with us on fundamental issues, it can feel impossible to find common ground. This can particularly be the case when discussing politics in an election year, for example, or when discussing controversial issues in the Church.

The example of these saints will help us dialogue with patience, empathy, and an open mind and heart.

1 St. Teresa of Calcutta

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This renowned 20th-century saint dedicated her life to accompanying the poorest of the poor and defending the dignity of every human life. A fervent believer in the fundamental human right to life, she confronted the powerful with evangelical skill. Her testimony was extraordinarily powerful.

Her success was so great—even in the eyes of the secular world—that on October 17, 1979, she won the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of her humanitarian service. She donated the prize money and the cost of the banquet that would have been held in her honor to charitable works.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee wrote on its website:

“In the eyes of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, constructive efforts to do away with hunger and poverty, and to ensure for mankind a safer and better world community in which to develop, should be inspired by the spirit of Mother Teresa, by respect for the worth and dignity of the individual human being.”

2 St. John XXIII

The “Good Pope” possessed two important traits that gave him an excellent capacity for dialogue: his kindness and his good humor. They always served him particularly well when facing difficult situations.

His pastoral experience was extensive. The book Journal of a Soul reveals the story of a man with an innate charism for navigating delicate dialogues.

He served as secretary to Bishop Giacomo Radini-Tedeschi of Bergamo. During World War I, he was a military chaplain. He later founded the Student House in Bergamo, welcoming young men from rural areas, and was in charge of spiritual direction at the seminary.

Shortly thereafter, the Pope named him to oversee the work of the Congregation of Propaganda Fide in Italy. In this role, he visited all the Italian bishops, seeking support for the missions. Then, Pope Pius XI consecrated him as a bishop and appointed him apostolic visitor to Bulgaria, an Orthodox-majority country where he had to resolve several highly contentious issues.

He also served as the Apostolic Delegate to Turkey and Greece, managing to some degree to bridge the enormous gaps between the Vatican and the Orthodox and Muslim hierarchies.

These brief facts give us an idea of his sensitivity and his ability to relate to people of all backgrounds. Of course, as pope, he had the arduous task of guiding a reform of the Church through the Second Vatican Council.

3 St. Paul VI

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Giovanni Battista Montini studied canon and civil law, served as an attaché at the Apostolic Nunciature in Warsaw, collaborated with Pope Pius XII, and drafted the appeal for peace that the Holy Father issued on the eve of World War II.

As archbishop of Milan, he addressed the problems of the working world, immigration, and the suburbs, promoting the construction of many new churches.

St. John XXIII’s successor faced a difficult challenge. He had to bring the Second Vatican Council to a successful conclusion, which wouldn’t have been possible without his diplomatic gifts and sensitive mediation. The council concluded on December 8, 1965.

In addition to the council, Pope Paul VI created new structures for dialogue with non-Christians and non-believers. He established the Synod of Bishops and carried out the reform of the Holy Office (now the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith).

His writings, including his encyclicals, reflect his desire for dialogue in all settings. He also started a new papal tradition by undertaking more frequent apostolic journeys. These included a 1965 trip to New York, where he delivered a historic speech before the United Nations General Assembly.

Furthermore, he appointed many non-Italian cardinals and instituted the World Day of Peace, which has been celebrated on January 1 of each year since 1968.

4 St. John Paul II

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Naturally, there are many other saints we could mention, but this brief list would be incomplete without St. John Paul II. His 27-year pontificate provided abundant examples of his ability to dialogue with anyone in the world. This capacity, combined with his apostolic zeal, was a key factor in bringing an end to Communist rule in his native Poland and causing the symbolic fall of the Berlin Wall.

His artistic sensitivity was an essential part of his charismatic personality. It allowed him to deeply understand the human soul and convey Christian comfort and hope. His prolific writings allow us to delve deeper into his relationship with God, the Blessed Virgin Mary, and his neighbor.

The abundant fruits of his ability to connect with others can be seen in his numerous apostolic journeys, which included 104 trips abroad and 146 within Italy. His love for young people led him to launch World Youth Day in 1985—he participated in 19 celebrations of this event—and the World Meeting of Families, which he inaugurated in 1994.

His closeness to the people of God and world leaders, the millions of faithful who flocked to Rome or participated in each pastoral visit, his interreligious dialogues, and countless other activities speak volumes about his incomparable communicative charism.