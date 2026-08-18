Leo sends condolences to Zimbabwe after ferry sinks

An overloaded government vessel hit bad weather and capsized, with more than 90 people dying in the tragedy.

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Pope Leo XIV sent a telegram of condolence to Zimbabwe following the sinking of a ferry that claimed more than 90 lives on Lake Kariba, in the north of the country. In this message, made public on August 18, the Pope assured the bereaved and their families of his prayers.

“Pope Leo XIV has learned with deep sadness of the tragic ferry accident on Lake Kariba,” reads the text signed by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin.

On August 11, an overloaded government vessel, serving fishing villages, capsized due to bad weather. The latest figures put the death toll at 92, while bodies continue to be recovered from the lake, which lies between Zimbabwe and Zambia.

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The Pontiff is praying for the souls of the deceased and for “all those who mourn their loss.” He also offered encouragement to “the civil authorities and emergency services mobilized to deal with this tragedy.” He further invoked “divine blessings of consolation, healing and strength” upon the population.