When the school year gets off to a rocky start

The new backpack is barely unpacked and already things are going wrong. Before you panic, here's what might help.

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We put an awful lot of pressure on the first days of school. There are the new shoes, carefully packed backpacks, obligatory front-door photographs, and hopeful instructions to "have a wonderful day!" Then your child comes home six hours later, drops the backpack on the floor and announces that they hate their teacher, have no friends, and would quite like to be homeschooled until they're 18. So much for the fresh start!

When a new school year begins badly, it's remarkably easy for parents to panic too. We immediately start projecting today's misery across the next nine months. If they've spent recess alone on Tuesday, we imagine them friendless until June. One difficult teacher becomes an entire year of conflict, while a disastrous first math test suddenly has us wondering whether we should have hired a tutor sometime around kindergarten.

But first days are exactly that: first days.

If you think about it, a classroom is a tiny new society trying to arrange itself. Friendships are shifting, teachers and students are working each other out, everybody is learning new routines, and even the child who appears to have sailed happily through the school gates may be feeling considerably less confident than they look.

Sometimes the most useful thing we can do is give the year a little room to settle.

Listen before trying to fix things

This can be surprisingly difficult for parents. A child says: "Nobody talked to me at lunch," and before they've finished the sentence we're mentally drafting an email to the principal, arranging three playdates, and considering whether moving to another state might be simpler. Instead, let them tell you what happened.

And details matter. "Nobody likes me" may eventually turn out to mean that their best friend sat beside somebody else at lunch. "My teacher hates me" could mean they were corrected in front of the class. Equally, it could reveal something genuinely worrying that needs attention. You won't know until you've heard the whole story.

Try not to dismiss the drama either. Adults know that one awkward lunch isn't necessarily a social catastrophe; at 11, it can feel remarkably close to one. You can offer perspective without telling a child that what upset them shouldn't have.

Look for one thing that went right

A difficult day is greedy. It tends to swallow everything else that happened. So after you've listened, gently look around the edges. Was there one person they spoke to? One class they liked? A funny moment? A teacher who seemed kind? Did they manage to find the science room after getting spectacularly lost on Monday?

This isn't about forcing positivity onto a miserable child — few things are more irritating when you're having a rotten time. It's simply helping them notice that a bad day and an entirely bad life are not the same thing.

And sometimes one small foothold is enough. One friendly face can become a friendship. One enjoyable subject gives Tuesday something to look forward to. One teacher who notices a struggling child can alter the whole shape of a year.

Resist making everything enormous

There will, of course, be times when parents need to step in. Bullying, persistent exclusion, serious anxiety, learning difficulties, or a problem with a teacher shouldn't simply be waved away in the hope that things improve. But not every uncomfortable beginning is a crisis.

Children also need the chance to discover that situations can change without somebody immediately removing them from the situation. The classmate who seemed unfriendly might become their best friend. The terrifying teacher may turn out to be their favorite. The subject they were convinced they couldn't do may simply take a little longer to click.

That's resilience in its least glamorous form: going back on Wednesday after Tuesday was the worst day ever!

Pray for the ordinary stuff too

And this is a particularly good moment to pray with — or for — your child. Not necessarily for a spectacular transformation by morning. Pray for the child sitting alone at lunch to spot somebody else who needs a friend. Pray for patience with the teacher they don't understand yet. Pray that they'll have the courage to put their hand up, walk over to a new group, or try again after getting something wrong.

And perhaps pray for yourself too, because watching your child struggle without immediately bulldozing every obstacle out of their path is one of parenting's more uncomfortable assignments.

A rocky beginning doesn't guarantee a rocky year. September friendships aren't necessarily June friendships; first impressions aren't always right; and children have an incredible habit of adapting approximately 24 hours after we've spent an entire night worrying about them.

So listen, watch, step in when something genuinely needs your attention — but don't write the story of the year from its opening pages.