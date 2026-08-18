You can avoid grave sin and still be far from God

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Not every conversion begins with a spectacular fall. It isn’t always about living far from God and then making a sudden return. Sometimes it starts much more quietly — with an internal restlessness, a nagging question: “Am I really giving God my whole heart?”

This was the case for Bernardo Omodei, a lay Christian living in 16th-century Milan. He was a believer, had a family, and led an honest life. He wasn’t one to rebel against God or ostentatiously reject the Gospel. Yet, deep in his soul, he felt something was missing.

He lacked fire.

The breakthrough came when he met St. Anthony Mary Zaccaria. This young priest from Cremona became more than a teacher for Bernardo. He became a guide who helped him discover a simple but demanding truth: The greatest threat in the spiritual life isn’t always blatant sin. Sometimes, it’s settling for mediocrity.

After all, you can pray a little, but not with your whole heart. You can live a decent life, yet not allow Christ to truly transform your interior. You can avoid doing anything “bad,” yet never step onto the path of holiness.

This discovery shook Bernardo.

The most dangerous trap: Spiritual mediocrity

St. Anthony Mary Zaccaria didn’t primarily warn Bernardo against scandalous sin or open rebellion against God. He warned him about something much more subtle: spiritual indifference.

This is the state of a person who stops at the bare minimum. They avoid heavy burdens but don't fight for anything greater. They no longer ask, “How can I love Jesus more?” but rather, “Is this enough?”

Yet, this attitude can slowly wither the heart.

A person might avoid mortal sin but choose daily comfort over generosity. They might never speak openly harsh words, yet never learn patience and gentleness. They can maintain external order while living internally in distraction, rushing, and spiritual coldness.

Bernardo began to understand that his faith had mostly relied on avoiding what was forbidden. However, Christ didn’t come just so we wouldn't cross the line; he came for the human heart. He isn't satisfied with mere correctness; he calls for transformation.

Jesus doesn’t ask for the bare minimum

This was the most important lesson Bernardo learned: Christianity isn't just about not doing evil. It’s about allowing Jesus to make us new.

Holiness doesn't just begin where great sin ends. It begins where a person stops defending their petty attachments, their excuses, and their “not yet.”

St. Anthony Mary helped Bernardo see that Christ desires to purify not only what is obviously evil, but also what seems innocent yet keeps the heart for itself: vanity, comfort, distraction, faintheartedness, and spiritual laziness.

St. Anthony Mary Zaccaria points to two spiritual weapons: the Eucharist and the crucifix (painting by Mattia Traverso) Publikacje Barnabickie | Michael Demyan

This process of purification might seem difficult, even intimidating. But Zaccaria didn't present holiness as a one-time heroic feat. Instead, he showed it as a path of grace—a patient maturing of the soul.

One day, a person learns to control their tongue. Another day, they fight distraction. Then pride. Then a love of comfort. Finally, they work on how they react to getting hurt, a lack of recognition, or daily difficulties. St. Anthony Maria called this a “a series of surgical operations” in the soul.

This is exactly how holiness grows: not through sudden perfection, but through a daily willingness to let God act.

"I don’t want you to be a small saint"

The words St. Anthony Mary directed to Bernardo personally are especially moving. They were fatherly, powerful, and full of spiritual passion. Their meaning can be summarized like this: I don’t want you to become only a small saint. I want you to become a great saint.

This sentiment reveals the heart of true spiritual direction. True spiritual friendship doesn’t confirm a person in mediocrity. It doesn't say, “You’re doing fine; nothing more is needed.” It doesn’t praise the bare minimum. On the contrary, it awakens a desire for greater love.

Anthony Mary saw in Bernardo not just a decent Christian, but a man called to the fullness of sanctity. He believed that Christ wanted more from him because he himself wanted to give him more. And this changed everything.

A surprisingly contemporary story

Although Bernardo Omodei lived five centuries ago, his story sounds surprisingly relevant today.

Many Christians today don’t reject God outright. They simply get used to a lukewarm faith, to a religiosity without fire, to a life where the goal is just “not being bad,” rather than truly loving.

St. Anthony Mary Zaccaria reminds us that Jesus doesn’t just want us to be polite. He doesn't just want correct behavior and a safe minimum of self-giving. He wants our whole heart.

He doesn't just ask if you avoid evil; he asks if you’re growing in love. He doesn’t call us just to decency; he calls us to holiness.

And sometimes, He also gives us a person who helps us understand this: a confessor, spiritual director, friend, spouse, or teacher. Someone who reawakens what has faded. Someone who—through their words, example, or presence—helps us fall deeper in love with Jesus.