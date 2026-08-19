Leo XIV calls for reverent and dignified liturgy

On the occasion of a liturgical conference in Oregon, the Pope emphasized that all the faithful should be formed for the liturgy through the liturgy itself.

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“Proper education and reverent worship” are key to Catholics being formed “both for the liturgy and by the liturgy,” Pope Leo XIV wrote at the end of June. As liturgy is in itself formative, it must be celebrated with “fidelity to the approved texts and instructions.”

Frequently citing his predecessor Pope Francis, Leo XIV makes these points in a letter to Cardinal Arthur Roche, Prefect of the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments. He sent the text on June 29, 2026, on the occasion of a liturgical conference at Mount Angel Abbey in Oregon. The Holy See released the text publicly on August 14.

“Pope Francis emphasized the need for an attentive and ongoing formation of clergy and laity alike in revitalizing the liturgical life of the universal Church,” Pope Leo XIV points out. Continuing to quote Francis, he explains that this formation isn’t for a select few, but for “all the People of God.”

Given the importance of the liturgy in the life of the Church, the Pontiff encourages the conference participants “to explore concrete paths for liturgical formation at every level in the Body of Christ.” However, the ordained clergy should receive special priority, he notes; they must be able to “take the faithful by the hand and accompany them in their knowledge of the holy mysteries.”

Formation for and by the liturgy

Basic liturgical formation doesn’t require special courses, the Pope writes. Rather, it should come from “our regular practice of gathering every Sunday” for Mass. It’s worth noting that he refers to “every” Sunday, because each Eucharistic celebration is “anchored in the annual rhythm of the liturgical year, with the Paschal Mystery at its center.” This implies that participating continuously throughout the year provides a better understanding of the whole.

Therefore, Eucharistic celebrations in parishes should be “profoundly formative,” he says, helping the faithful to understand the “ars celebrandi” (the art of celebrating), which involves both the celebrant and the “entire assembly.”

Essential to this process of formation through and for the liturgy is “fidelity to the approved texts and instructions,” which promotes “the dignified celebration of the sacred mysteries.” As Leo XIV has explained in recent catechesis, “all those called to prepare the celebration of the divine mysteries,” especially priests, must show proper respect for the “rites promulgated by Pope St. Paul VI and Pope St. John Paul II.”