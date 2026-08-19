Pope: In the liturgy, we are with the saints

Pope Leo noted how we can be united with our faithful departed loved ones through our participation in liturgy.
After dedicated the catechesis of the August 19 general audience to the theme of sacred music, Pope Leo XIV drew out some further lessons in his greetings to various language groups.
One point was about the union with heaven that the faithful experience in the liturgy. He said:
Dear German-speaking faithful, it is beautiful to realize that, by participating in the liturgy, we are always also in invisible communion with all the angels and saints and may join in their song of praise to the Lord. To Him be glory and honor now and forever.
Then, quoting St. Augustine, his spiritual father, he noted how singing is related to love.
I cordially greet the Portuguese-speaking faithful. St. Augustine wrote: “Whoever sings praise does not merely sing, but loves the One to whom he directs his song” (Enar. in Ps. 72:1). Let us make liturgical singing an expression of our love for God. I bless you from the bottom of my heart!