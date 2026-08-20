High school prank gone right!

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We probably all remember those first-day-of-school jitters we had as kids, worrying about new buildings, classes, teachers, and students. But a private Catholic high school in Tulsa, Oklahoma -- Bishop Kelley High School -- adds an extra touch to these jitters with a 26-year-old annual tradition to enhance that first day.

Many schools have little pranks that seniors perform on freshmen as a sort of right of initiation. While faculty and administration often discourages such pranks, Bishop Kelley High School, with over 900 students, not only welcomes, but encourages this unusual yet heart-warming “right of passage” for the incoming freshmen. CBS Sunday Morning featured the school, interviewing students and staff.

Starting back in 2001, the seniors decided they wanted to raise the bar for incoming freshmen; the tradition has lasted all these years. On the first day of school, the seniors surround the incoming freshmen’s cars, driven by a family member or guardian, while holding signs and chanting. The seniors will not step back from the car -- keeping the freshmen from escaping until they do one thing -- kiss their mom, dad, or guardian goodbye.

School President, Sister Mary Hannah, can relate to the young students' hesitation, “but that rule, to honor thy mother and father, made the 'top ten list' for a reason," she quipped, referring to the 4th of the Ten Commandments.

No sneaking in

The initiation brings some light-hearted humiliation and love all in one, because naturally, the new freshmen want to sneak into the building unnoticed and just try to make that first day of school as uneventful as possible. All the seniors gathered around put the spotlight on them to make sure that doesn't happen!

While the whole situation is humorously intimidating for the freshmen, it’s also surprisingly welcoming. While the nervous freshman leans over to kiss Mom goodbye, the whole senior class cheers and screams, shaking posters saying, “Kiss Yo Mama!” and other words of encouragement. It’s hard to have first-day jitters for long when the whole senior class is welcoming you in such a fun way to your first day of high school.

Naturally, parents love the experience. “You know who the happiest people are in this whole thing?,” Sister Mary Hannah asked CBS reporter Steve Hartman. “Who?” He asked back. “The mothers. It’s a big moment for them, especially if it’s their first child or their last child.”

The mothers agree. One mother told CBS how emotional it was for her child to be taking that big step to high school. “It was so emotional. I was crying all day yesterday and all morning and she asked me not to cry during the drop off, so, I think I did okay.” Another mom reflected on the impact of her child growing up so quickly. “The moment when you drive off after dropping them to school is when it hits you.”