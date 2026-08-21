This priest was Poland’s first martyr of communism

Bl. Władysław Findysz was the first priest to be labeled a "martyr" of the communist regime that ruled Poland. He was killed August 21, 1964.

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Polish Catholics suffered much in the 20th century, with their country first being occupied by Nazis, and then being ruled by a communist regime for many decades.

Catholics were severely persecuted during this time and as a result, there were many martyrs who were either imprisoned or immediately killed because of their vocal support of the Catholic faith.

Each year the Catholic Church seems to beatify or canonize another individual who fits that description, but it all started with one Polish priest's beatification in 2005.

Bl. Władysław Findysz

Born in in 1907 in Krościenko Niżne, a small village in Southern Poland, Władysław experienced great tragedy at an early age, losing his mother when he was five years old.

This was then followed by World War I and World War II. Essentially most of his youth was spent in one of the most war-torn regions of the world in the early 20th century.

Despite such obstacles, Władysław discerned a call to the priesthood and was ordained on June 19, 1932. He ministered to a variety of parishes, always sowing unity and hope wherever he was assigned.

After World War II, it didn't take long for Władysław to be put under surveillance by the communist regime. He was eventually suspended from teaching catechism classes and restricted in his travel.

Once the Second Vatican Council was initiated, Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński organized a, "Council Act of Goodness" program in Poland to spiritually support the work of the Council Fathers.

According to VaticanNews, the bishops of Poland wrote at the time, "The spirit of forgiveness, reconciliation and harmony, the pardoning of your grievances, whether real or imagined, a brotherly hand extended in friendship, a smile and a kindly look towards everyone — this is the best and most effective form of help for the unity of Christians."

The program essentially promoted acts of kindness towards everyone, especially among Christians of differing denominations. the goal was to promote spiritual unity as much as possible.

Władysław was a big proponent of this movement and spoke about it quite often in his homilies and letters to parishioners.

In 1963, Władysław was again targeted by the communist government and imprisoned for several months for his promotion of the Catholic faith.

By 1964 Władysław was severly malnourished and was released due to poor health. This led directly to his death on August 21, 1964.

Papal praise

His feast is celebrated in Poland on August 23 and Pope Leo XIV spoke about him in a recent general audience:

I extend a warm greeting to the Polish people! August 23 marks the European Day of Remembrance for the Victims of Stalinism and Nazism. On this day, the liturgy commemorates Władysław Findysz, a priest and the first Pole to be beatified as a martyr of communist persecution. During the Second Vatican Council, he provided spiritual support for its deliberations, engaging the faithful in the “Conciliar Act of Kindness” through works of love and moral renewal. May his witness remind us that a civilization of love is built by forgiving and overcoming evil with good. I bless you all!