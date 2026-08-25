Addressing the Portuguese military diocese in their own language, the Holy Father noted an example from Scripture for all in the armed forces.

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Speaking to Portuguese military personnel on August 24, 2026, at the Vatican, Leo XIV praised the values that inspire them. In his address to members of the Military Ordinariate of Portugal (the diocese for the armed forces), the 267th pope encouraged chaplains to draw upon the practice of Christian life to strengthen "the esprit de corps of the armed forces."

Reading his speech in full in Portuguese, the Pontiff praised the “noble mission” of the armed forces, which consists of “defending the sovereignty of the fatherland and the rule of law.” Recalling the biblical episode in which a centurion asks Jesus to heal one of his servants, Leo XIV affirmed that they shared the same values as that Roman soldier: "obedience, discipline, self-sacrifice, loyalty, camaraderie, dedication, responsibility and courage."

"At the same time, this soldier felt a need for God," emphasized the Successor of Peter, who saw in this a sense of hierarchy. Whilst this centurion was “aware of his authority,” he also demonstrated “the strength of faith and the courage of humility."

“Whatever responsibility he may assume,” the human being “always remains hungry for the infinite and thirsty for eternity,” he affirmed.

Addressing the chaplains of the Portuguese armed forces more specifically, he advised them to draw from their “practice of the Christian life” the energy needed to strengthen “the esprit de corps of the military and security forces.”