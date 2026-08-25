Reappointed Nigerian ambassador meets with Pope Leo

His homeland, and specifically his home state, is one of the hotspots in world politics and faces the problem of religious persecution in the context of poverty and impunity.

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Pope Leo XIV received Paul Oga Adikwu, Nigeria’s new ambassador to the Holy See, in audience at the Vatican, where he presented his credentials on August 24, 2026. A Catholic and specialist in educational matters, he previously served as ambassador to the Holy See between 2021 and 2023, during the pontificate of Pope Francis.

Now married and the father of seven children, Paul Oga Adikwu began his studies at St. Augustine’s Seminary in the Archdiocese of Jos, and holds a degree in theology. He subsequently chose to specialize in education at Benue State University, before going on to lead various Catholic educational organizations for over 30 years.

In 2021, he was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria’s ambassador to the Holy See against the backdrop of a serious crisis, which continues.

The plight of Nigerian Christians, the victims of numerous kidnappings targeting priests and schoolchildren, is especially difficult in Benue, the ambassador’s home state. In 2023, at the end of President Buhari’s term of office, Paul Oga Adikwu’s mandate came to an end without a successor being appointed.

The new president, Bola Tinubu, has been criticized on several occasions by Nigeria’s Catholic bishops, notably by Cardinal John Onaiyekan, Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja. Some criticise him for his inaction in the face of the security and economic crises, as well as for the repression of the political opposition and the erosion of freedom of worship in the north of the country.

Three years after his election, the President has finally chosen to re-appoint Adikwu, who does not come with a political affiliations. This is a significant choice in this year marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.